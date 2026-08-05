The shortfall could be costing UK farmers as much as £390 million. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Farmers are warning the extreme summer has been "completely brutal" as analysis suggests 2026 could be the worst harvest on record.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Analysis by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) suggests the exceptionally hot, dry spring and summer could have cut the country’s cereals and oilseed harvest by 2.5 million tonnes compared to earlier forecasts. The shortfall could be costing UK farmers as much as £390 million. Forecasts in March and April from European and US agricultural bodies suggested that UK yields were on course to be at or above 10-year averages in 2026. But the latest harvest data from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) suggests wheat, barley and oat yields will all be down, with wheat, around half of which has been harvested, averaging 6.8 tonnes per hectare, well below the 10-year average. If the provisional yield estimates hold, the UK cereal and oilseeds harvest would be 19.5 million tonnes, overtaking 2020 as the worst on record since detailed records began in 1984, even after good yields for oilseed rape, ECIU said. Read More: Jeremy Clarkson warns of ‘catastrophic’ harvest that should be 'worry for anyone who eats food' Read More: Noel Edmonds faces backlash after he 'freed' two farm-shop lobsters by throwing them into the sea

And even if things pick up, 2026 is likely to be one of the five worst harvests on record – four of which have occurred this decade, following extreme weather made more severe by climate change. The UK is battling increasingly extreme weather fuelled by climate change, which is mostly caused by burning fossil fuels for power, to fuel cars, make industrial products and heat homes and buildings, along with agriculture and clearing forests. This year, the UK has experienced record-breaking deadly heatwaves in May and June, followed by heatwaves and the driest July on record for England and Wales, plunging the whole of Wales and half of England into drought. The extremely hot and dry summer comes after a dry spring – and is the second year in a row of extreme heat and drought, interspersed with extremely wet winters in what has been described as “weather whiplash”. Martin Lines, chief executive of the Nature Friendly Farming Network (NFFN) and a farmer in Cambridgeshire, warned that there was “only so much you can do to adapt to these sort of extremes”. He said the harvest this year had been “a real kick in the teeth”.

The UK is battling increasingly extreme weather fuelled by climate change. Picture: Getty