Harvey Weinstein 'did what he wanted', says prosecutor as rape retrial begins
The film producer was previously found guilty but his 23-year prison sentence was overturned due to a mistrial
Harvey Weinstein used his power in Hollywood to prey on women, a jury in New York heard as retrial for a rape charge began again.
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The 74-year-old is one of film’s most renowned producers, with credits ranging from Shakespeare in Love to Pulp Fiction to Gangs of New York.
The allegations against Weinstein almost a decade ago prompted the #MeToo movement, radically changing the industry’s response to sexual assault allegations.
Weinstein was subsequently convicted of some sexual assault charges and acquitted of others across the US.
The current retrial concerns a rape charge over an alleged incident in a hotel in Manhattan in 2013 and has already faced several legal setbacks, including an overturned conviction and a jury deadlock.
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Weinstein was convicted of raping actress Jessica Mann in 2013 and assaulting production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006.
However, both the conviction and Weinstein’s 23-year prison sentence were overturned after New York’s highest court ruled he did not get a fair trial.
In this retrial, Weinstein has again pleaded not guilty and has denied assaulting or having non-consensual sex with anyone.
Prosecutor Candace White began by telling jurors that Weinstein raped Ms Mann in the Manhattan hotel room while she resisted and repeatedly told him “No”, Sky News reported.
Ms White went on to accuse Weinstein of preying on “fragile and sheltered” young women with aspirations to become Hollywood stars, the broadcaster reported.
“This case will come down to power, to control and to manipulation", she added.
Weinstein’s defence, Jacob Kaplan, told the jury that Ms Mann’s relationship with the filmmaker was consensual, and accused the actress of fabricating the rape allegation after regretting that her relationship with Weinstein did not further her career.
Ms White claimed that the former filmmaker "was used to getting his way", and that the disgraced filmmaker “did what he wanted, when he wanted and with whom he wanted”.
“Behind closed doors, power meant him taking what he wanted from the victim in this case,” she added.
At one point during the retrial, the broadcaster reported, Weinstein shook his head in response to the prosecutor’s claim that he “silenced” Ms Mann by warning her that crossing him could be professional quicksand.
Weinstein’s defence went on to highlight that Ms Mann kept seeing Weinstein after the alleged rape, asking him for career help and sending him warm messages.
As the trial ticks on, the former film producer remains behind bars. Speaking from Rikers last month, he spoke of the challenges adjusting to life in jail, describing being “under siege” from other inmates and being “constantly threatened and derided”.
He told the Hollywood Reporter: “It’s incredible to have the life that I had and the things that I did for society and not have the leniency to deal with me in a kinder way.”
When questioned on his crimes, he said: “Did I make a pass at some of these women unsuccessfully? Did I overplay my hand? Yes. Was I pushy or overly seductive? Yes to all of that.”
He went on, “But did I ever sexually assault a woman? No. I never did that.”
In June 2025, Weinstein was found not guilty of assaulting former model Kaja Sokola, but was convicted of sexually abusing Ms Haley and will face a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
The jury failed to reach a verdict on the third-degree rape charge relating to Ms Mann, resulting in the judge declaring a mistrial. The latest trial is expected to last a month.