The film producer was previously found guilty but his 23-year prison sentence was overturned due to a mistrial

Harvey Weinstein faces a prison sentence of up to 25 years for his 2025 conviction. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Harvey Weinstein used his power in Hollywood to prey on women, a jury in New York heard as retrial for a rape charge began again.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 74-year-old is one of film’s most renowned producers, with credits ranging from Shakespeare in Love to Pulp Fiction to Gangs of New York. The allegations against Weinstein almost a decade ago prompted the #MeToo movement, radically changing the industry’s response to sexual assault allegations. Weinstein was subsequently convicted of some sexual assault charges and acquitted of others across the US. The current retrial concerns a rape charge over an alleged incident in a hotel in Manhattan in 2013 and has already faced several legal setbacks, including an overturned conviction and a jury deadlock. Read more: Harvey Weinstein found guilty in New York sexual assault retrial but acquitted on second charge Read more: Prince Andrew hosted Epstein, Maxwell and Weinstein at Royal Lodge for Princess Beatrice's birthday party

Weinstein appeared in court for his latest round of court proceedings related to sex crimes. Picture: Getty

Weinstein was convicted of raping actress Jessica Mann in 2013 and assaulting production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006. However, both the conviction and Weinstein’s 23-year prison sentence were overturned after New York’s highest court ruled he did not get a fair trial. In this retrial, Weinstein has again pleaded not guilty and has denied assaulting or having non-consensual sex with anyone. Prosecutor Candace White began by telling jurors that Weinstein raped Ms Mann in the Manhattan hotel room while she resisted and repeatedly told him “No”, Sky News reported.

Harvey Weinstein, pictured here with George Clooney in 2005, was previously one of Hollywood's most prominent film producers. Picture: Getty

Ms White went on to accuse Weinstein of preying on “fragile and sheltered” young women with aspirations to become Hollywood stars, the broadcaster reported. “This case will come down to power, to control and to manipulation", she added. Weinstein’s defence, Jacob Kaplan, told the jury that Ms Mann’s relationship with the filmmaker was consensual, and accused the actress of fabricating the rape allegation after regretting that her relationship with Weinstein did not further her career.

The allegations against Harvey Weinstein prompted the #MeToo movement in protest against sexual harassment and violence. Picture: Getty

Ms White claimed that the former filmmaker "was used to getting his way", and that the disgraced filmmaker “did what he wanted, when he wanted and with whom he wanted”. “Behind closed doors, power meant him taking what he wanted from the victim in this case,” she added. At one point during the retrial, the broadcaster reported, Weinstein shook his head in response to the prosecutor’s claim that he “silenced” Ms Mann by warning her that crossing him could be professional quicksand. Weinstein’s defence went on to highlight that Ms Mann kept seeing Weinstein after the alleged rape, asking him for career help and sending him warm messages.

This is the latest round of court proceedings against the film mogul. Picture: Getty

As the trial ticks on, the former film producer remains behind bars. Speaking from Rikers last month, he spoke of the challenges adjusting to life in jail, describing being “under siege” from other inmates and being “constantly threatened and derided”. He told the Hollywood Reporter: “It’s incredible to have the life that I had and the things that I did for society and not have the leniency to deal with me in a kinder way.” When questioned on his crimes, he said: “Did I make a pass at some of these women unsuccessfully? Did I overplay my hand? Yes. Was I pushy or overly seductive? Yes to all of that.” He went on, “But did I ever sexually assault a woman? No. I never did that.”

Weinstein has again pleaded not guilty in this retrial. Picture: Getty