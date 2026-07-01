Harvey Weinstein hospitalised after suffering heart failure
Weinstein had reportedly been suffering with pneumonia when the health scare unfolded
Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been hospitalised after suffering heart failure in prison.
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Weinstein was being held at Rikers Island, a 413-acre prison island in New York City, while awaiting sentencing over a September 2025 sexual assault conviction.
The movie mogul was taken to hospital after he started having difficulty breathing.
Weinstein had been suffering with pneumonia when the health scare unfolded, sources told TMZ.
The 74-year-old was taken to Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward in Manhattan where he is being treated.
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Sources claim Weinstein is on the mend but "not out of the woods yet".
It's the latest in a string of medical problems to have afflicted Weinstein during his time in jail.
In 2024 he was taken to the same hospital after his lawyer claimed he had suffered from a lack of adequate medical care and enduring deplorable and inhumane conditions on Rikers Island’.
The hospital visit came after an "alarming blood test result", the lawyer claimed.
In 2024 it was revealed he had been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukaemia, a type of bone marrow cancer.
Weinstein's downfall in 2017 marked the beginning of the #MeToo movement, with more than 100 women coming forward with allegations of sexual assault and rape.
He was convicted in 2020 of rape and handed a 23-year prison sentence but this was later overturned by the Court of Appeal.
Earlier this year, his latest rape trial ended in mistrial after a jury in New York failed to reach a unanimous verdict.
The trial surrounded allegations that the former top film producer raped aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.
It means the former producer could face a fourth trial over Mann's allegations that he raped her in a Manhattan hotel after the original conviction was overturned.
In January this year, the disgraced producer described Rikers Prison as “a slow march toward death”. He told the court: “I know I was unfaithful, I know I acted wrongly, but I never assaulted anyone. The isolation is unbearable. My body is failing.”