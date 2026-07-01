Weinstein had reportedly been suffering with pneumonia when the health scare unfolded

Weinstein had been suffering with pneumonia when the health scare unfolded, sources told TMZ. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been hospitalised after suffering heart failure in prison.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sources claim Weinstein is on the mend but "not out of the woods yet". It's the latest in a string of medical problems to have afflicted Weinstein during his time in jail. In 2024 he was taken to the same hospital after his lawyer claimed he had suffered from a lack of adequate medical care and enduring deplorable and inhumane conditions on Rikers Island’. The hospital visit came after an "alarming blood test result", the lawyer claimed. In 2024 it was revealed he had been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukaemia, a type of bone marrow cancer. Weinstein's downfall in 2017 marked the beginning of the #MeToo movement, with more than 100 women coming forward with allegations of sexual assault and rape.

He was convicted in 2020 of rape and handed a 23-year prison sentence but this was later overturned by the Court of Appeal. Picture: Getty