Weinstein, 74, is expected to remain behind bars due to his convictions in other cases.

By Issy Clarke

Harvey Weinstein's third trial in New York has ended in a mistrial on Friday, after a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

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The trial surrounded allegations that the former top film producer raped aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013. He was initially convicted of raping her in 2020 and sentenced to 23 years, before the verdict was overturned after the state's highest court concluded he did not get a fair trial. The jury was said to be so "hopelessly deadlocked" that there was no reason to keep them any longer. Weinstein, 74, is expected to remain behind bars due to his convictions in other cases. The former top-film producer has faced dozens of allegations of sexual misconduct, including rape since 2017, which he has consistently denied. The torrent of allegations fuelled the #MeToo movement that encouraged women to come forward with accounts of sexual abuse by powerful men.

His most recent trial centered on allegations brought by the Manhattan district attorney's office that Weinstein raped aspiring actress Mann in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 while she resisted and repeatedly said "No." Weinstein had pleaded not guilty to one count of third-degree rape and has denied assaulting anyone or having non-consensual sex. His lawyers argued that Mann fabricated the rape allegation because she was bitter that her consensual romance with Weinstein failed to help her career. In his first trial in New York in 2020, Weinstein was convicted of raping Mann and assaulting a production assistant, Miriam Haley, in 2006. But the state's highest court overturned the conviction and Weinstein's 23-year prison sentence after concluding he did not get a fair trial. A Manhattan jury then convicted Weinstein of sexually abusing Haley at a trial in June 2025, but found him not guilty of assaulting former model Kaja Sokola. The jury deadlocked on the third-degree rape charge accusing Weinstein of assaulting Mann, leading Justice Curtis Farber to declare a mistrial on that count. The retrial began in April.