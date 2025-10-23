Caroline Willgoose told LBC there were "so many red flags" before her son Harvey, 15, was murdered by Mohammed Umar Khan at All Saints Catholic High School, in Sheffield.

Harvey Willgoose and his father, Mark. Picture: Family handout

Harvey Willgoose warned his father that there were knives at his school before he was murdered by a fellow pupil who had previously brought an "axe to school", his heartbroken mother has revealed.

Mohammed 'Umar' Khan killed Harvey Willgoose during their school lunch break. Picture: PA

Caroline Willgoose told LBC there were "so many red flags" before her son Harvey, 15, was murdered by Mohammed Umar Khan at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield. Picture: Sky News

The court was also told a police officer had visited Khan's house around that time after his mother found photographs of him posing with weapons. "The children knew that there were knives in that school," she told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast. "Harvey knew. Harvey said. Harvey didn't go to school on that first lockdown. But when I told Harvey, he said, somebody's got a weapon for me in school. I know. He also sent my husband a message saying, this is why I don't go to school, dad, because children carry knives. "His [Khan] mother reported him taking an axe into school in December. Nothing was done." The jury was told how Harvey and Khan fell out following an incident in the school five days before the fatal stabbing, on January 29. On that day, Khan tried to intervene in an altercation involving two other boys and had to be restrained by a teacher. When he claimed one of these boys had a knife, a lockdown was declared and police were called, although no weapon was found. Over the weekend before the stabbing on Monday morning, Harvey and Khan fell out on social media, with each siding with a different boy involved in the lockdown incident.

Harvey Willgoose and his sister Sophie. Picture: Family handout

Describing the fall-out of the two boys, Ms Willgoose said: "There were two gangs. Not our Harvey's gang. Harvey wasn't in a gang, but there were two sets of children that was in an argument. And Harvey butted in and was a busy body and took somebody's side. And Umar [Khan] took a big dislike to that." When Khan returned to school on Monday February 3, he was asked by a teacher whether he had anything he should not and said he did not. The jury has heard about a series of encounters between Harvey and Khan that morning before Khan pulled out the knife and used it just after the start of the lunch break, which began at 12.10pm. Sheffield Crown Court heard how other pupils fled “in fear and panic”, some locking themselves in a school cupboard, after the fatal attack. The jury was shown CCTV footage of the incident which showed how Harvey was stabbed twice. One of these blows cut through one of his ribs and pierced his heart. Following Harvey's death, his mother has been campaigning for the government to do more to keep children safe in schools. Ms Willgoose says knife arches should be installed in all schools to prevent tragedies like her son’s from happening again.

Handout image issued by South Yorkshire Police of Mohammed Umar Khan, 15, holding the weapon used to kill fellow pupil Harvey Willgoose. Picture: PA

Handout image issued by South Yorkshire Police of the knife used by Mohammed Umar Khan, 15, to kill fellow pupil Harvey Willgoose. Picture: PA