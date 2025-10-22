Harvey Willgoose and his father, Mark. Picture: Family handout

By Henry Moore

The parents of murdered teen Harvey Willgoose have said knife arches “could have saved their son's life” after his killer was jailed for life.

Harvey, 15, was stabbed in the heart in front of horrified children by Khan, who had taken a hunting knife to school. Today, 15-year-old Mohammed Umar Khan was jailed for a minimum of 16 years for the killing. Since Harvey’s death, his family have campaigned against knife crime, with a particular focus on getting knife-arches into schools.

Speaking to ITV, Harvey’s mum, Caroline, said: “I’m not scaremongering, but there is a big problem out there. “People say it’s frightening for children to go through arches – but they’re frightened anyway.” Echoing Ms Willgoose’s calls, Sheffield deputy mayor Kilvinder Vigurs said Britain must “do more” to protect its children. "My heart goes out to Harvey's parents, Caroline and Mark, whose strength and dignity throughout this unimaginable ordeal has been nothing short of extraordinary,” she said. "Their courage reminds us why we must do more to protect our children from the threat of knife crime." Speaking following Khan’s sentencing today, All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield said Harvey Willgoose is “dearly missed every day by the whole school community”. The statement read: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with Harvey’s family, loved ones and friends. “We cannot begin to imagine the depth of their loss and our deepest sympathies go out to them today and every day.

Mohammed 'Umar' Khan killed Harvey Willgoose during their school lunch break. Picture: PA

“This tragedy has also deeply affected our community and we continue to do what we can to support all those impacted. “Harvey was a popular, energetic and fun-loving pupil who is dearly missed every day by the whole school community. “We thank the court, police and other relevant agencies for their diligent and professional work throughout this process. “Since the conclusion of the trial, the school and trust have been able to engage fully with a number of ongoing investigations aimed at answering key questions about Harvey’s tragic death. “We will continue to work closely with these partners and cooperate fully with these investigations.” Sentencing judge Mrs Justice Ellenbogen said there were records which showed Mohammed Umar Khan had an “inability to manage” his anger. Khan showed no reaction as he stood in the dock at Sheffield Crown Court for his sentencing.

Handout image issued by South Yorkshire Police of the knife used by Mohammed Umar Khan, 15, to kill fellow pupil Harvey Willgoose. Picture: PA