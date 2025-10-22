The 15-year-old boy who murdered Harvey Willgoose can be named as Mohammed Umar Khan, a judge has ruled

Mohammed 'Umar' Khan killed Harvey Willgoose during their school lunch break. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

The 15-year-old boy who murdered teenager Harvey Willgoose at All Saints Catholic High School, in Sheffield, has been named by a judge.

Harvey Willgoose and his father, Mark. Picture: Family handout

The jury was shown CCTV footage of the incident which showed how Harvey was stabbed twice. One of these blows cut through one of his ribs and pierced his heart. Jurors heard how immediately after the stabbing Khan told All Saints’ headteacher Sean Pender: “I’m not right in the head. My mum doesn’t look after me right.” The school’s assistant head, Morgan Davis, took the knife off Khan and heard him say “you know I can’t control it”, which the teacher took to be a reference to his anger issues, given previous incidents of violent behaviour at school. The jury was told how Harvey and Khan fell out following an incident in the school five days before the fatal stabbing, on January 29.

CCTV images issued by South Yorkshire Police shows Mohammed Umar Khan pushing Harvey earlier in the day. Picture: PA

On that day, Khan tried to intervene in an altercation involving two other boys and had to be restrained by a teacher. When he claimed one of these boys had a knife, a lockdown was declared and police were called, although no weapon was found. Harvey was not at school that day and stayed off for the rest of the week, texting his dad: “Am not going in that school while people have knives.”

Over the weekend before the stabbing on Monday morning, Harvey and Khan fell out on social media, with each siding with a different boy involved in the lockdown incident. When Khan returned to school on Monday February 3, he was asked by Mr Davis whether he had anything he should not and said he did not. The jury has heard about a series of encounters between Harvey and Khan that morning before Khan pulled out the knife and used it just after the start of the lunch break, which began at 12.10pm. The court was shown images and video found on Khan’s phone which captured him posing with knives and other weapons, and was told how he had used search terms relating to weapons on the internet. Khan told the court how he decided to carry a knife for protection as he feared other teenagers whom he believed were carrying weapons. His barrister Gul Nawaz Hussain KC told the jury that Khan “snapped” after years of bullying and “an intense period of fear at school”.

Harvey Willgoose and his sister Sophie. Picture: Family handout

Harvey Willgoose's sister Sophie Willgoose (centre) reads a statement with her parents Caroline (left) and Mark Willgoose outside Sheffield Crown Court in August. Picture: Alamy