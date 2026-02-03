A "damning report" revealed Harvey's killer had 130 previous violent incidents against his name, including an axe being found in his bag

The family of a teenager who was stabbed to death have told LBC "he'd still be alive" if it wasn't for "missed opportunities" by his school, a year after he was murdered. Picture: Supplied

By Alex Taylor

The family of a teenager who was stabbed to death have told LBC "he'd still be alive" if it wasn't for "missed opportunities" by his school, a year after he was murdered.

Harvey Willgoose was 15 when he was murdered at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield on February 3, 2025. Fellow pupil, Mohammed Umar Khan, also 15, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 16 years after being convicted of murder. A year on from his death, Harvey’s family say a report into safeguarding at the school is "damning" after it revealed 130 previous incidents of violence linked to Khan, including one instance of an axe being found in his bag. The external report, commissioned by St Clare Catholic Multi-Academy Trust, which runs All Saints Catholic High, found behaviour records for Khan were not requested or reviewed before his "managed move" to the school in 2024. Speaking ahead of the first anniversary of Harvey's murder, his dad Mark said his son would "100 per cent" be still alive if it wasn’t for the "missed opportunities." Harvey’s mum, Caroline, added: "The worst thing for me is that there were 130 previous incidents, and All Saints still took him on. The school let them both down." Read more: Harvey Willgoose told dad he didn’t want to go to school because ‘there were knives there’, says devastated mum Read more: Chilling moment killer teen dances after stabbing Harvey Willgoose, 15, to death outside school cafeteria

Harvey's parents Mark and Caroline speaking to reporters. Picture: LBC

Speaking to LBC, Caroline added: "I can't believe I haven’t seen him in a year. But I can't stop and that’s what keeps me going." The Willgoose family are calling for the Government to "take more control away from academies," like St Clare’s Catholic Multi Academy Trust. "They’re a brand, they’re a law unto themselves," Caroline said. "It’s all about their reputation and targets; it’s not about child safety."

Tributes paid to Harvey in his local community. Picture: Supplied

The family say they are concerned about a lack of record sharing between schools when it comes to pupils with a violent past. When those records of Khan's 130 incidents were transferred, the report has found that they were not read. This meant that staff at All Saints were unaware of his past. When Khan was at All Saints, those incidents continued. In October 2024, pupils reported Khan carrying a knife and taking a BB gun on a school trip. In December 2024, his mother found an axe in his bag which was reported to police but not followed up by the school. That axe had been bought by Khan from another pupil at the school.

Mohammed 'Umar' Khan killed Harvey Willgoose during their school lunch break. Picture: PA

The review also found gaps in policy, multiple occasions where Government guidance was not followed, inadequate safeguarding checks around searching pupils, and delayed entries on an online child protection management system. There was also no knives/weapons category in the system, meaning incidents were logged as ‘general behaviour.’ The report outlines ten recommendations for the school, the trust, Sheffield City Council, and the Department for Education. They include: Mandatory record‑sharing at the outset of any pupil school move, with senior sign‑off confirming full safeguarding and behaviour records have been reviewed before a pupil starts.

Clarity in safeguarding and behaviour, including who monitors patterns of serious incidents.

Create a clear weapons‑response policy.

Fix systems and training, including adding dedicated knives/weapons categories in online systems, and ensure all staff are trained on government guidelines on how to search, screen and confiscate knives.

Sheffield City Council to establish a city‑wide support system for pupils involved in, or at risk of, knife crime.

The Department for Education to issue further national guidance on how schools respond to knife possession and reports of knife possession.

Days after the stabbing, the Willgoose family were joined by anti-knife crime campaigners and members of the public to march through the streets of Sheffield where they called for people to put the knives down. Since then, they’ve been campaigning for mandatory knife arches in schools with a number already being put in place in South Yorkshire, including at Penistone Grammar School in Barnsley. "We’re trying to get more into schools," Caroline said. "I think people are listening to me now. Parents are jumping on board." On Khan, her son’s killer, Caroline told LBC: "I'm glad he’s been locked up for a long time. I won't ever forgive him. But he was failed. He was carrying an axe, which police knew about. “If the school had checked his phone, they’d have seen his unhealthy interest with weapons. That could’ve been dealt with." The Trust and the school say they have already "implemented a number of actions since February 2025, to ensure safeguarding matters are dealt with as robustly as possible." These actions include: A new system to identify any risk to be completed before the transfer of a pupil

Updated protocols on searching pupils

Regular meetings on violent related incidents

A six week plan for students alleged to be involved in knife related incidents

Family members and supporters of Harvey Willgoose walk out of Sheffield Crown Court following the sentencing in his murder case. (Credit Image: © Tse Chun. Picture: Alamy