‘She doesn't need you or me commenting on her body!' ‘Yes she does.’

Caller Jonathan says Ariana Grande is 'dangerously underweight', but Shelagh Fogarty doesn't understand why it's 'any of his business'.

The singer-songwriter and actress has decided to 'take a step back' from public life following 'endless, ongoing public scrutiny'. Grande's physical appearance and health have been a consistent topic of speculation in recent years.