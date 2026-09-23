Caller Callum tells James O'Brien that there is no longer a social contract; ‘it’s gone’.

He is working class and feels it ‘a bit rich’ that people of his grandparents’ generation are quick to comment on it being easy for his generation when they had the benefit of growing up with the post-World War Two welfare system.

He goes on to say that politicians ‘are corrupt’ and can’t believe that he would get a fine for accidentally driving through a bus lane, but Nigel Farage can accept millions of pounds from foreign investors.