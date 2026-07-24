Has the Southport killer 'fooled' his psychiatrists?
| Updated: 1h ago
‘You think he's fooled his psychiatrists?’ ‘I’ve seen it happen many, many times…’
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The Southport killer has been moved to Broadmoor Psychiatric Hospital. Caller Terry was a practicing mental health nurse for many years and believes this may have been the wrong decision. He says he has seen people 'manipulate a diagnosis' and believes this may be what is happening here. Things get tense as Aasmah Mir then accuses him of 'lacking empathy', and that she's 'surprised' to hear that Terry was a mental health nurse.