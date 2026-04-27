"Trump is more a symptom than a cause."

Following the latest attack attempt in Washington DC, Shelagh Fogarty asks whether Trump is a cause of today’s toxic political climate or simply a symptom of deeper problems in society.

00:00 | Shelagh’s introduction

08:12 | Caller Matt wonders if media should stop amplifying Trump

15:26 | Caller Peter thinks Trump is symptom, not cause of today's violence

17:00 | Caller Joshua says MAGA damaged political discourse.