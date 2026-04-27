Has Trump made politics more violent? | LBC debate
| Updated: 2h ago
"Trump is more a symptom than a cause."
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Following the latest attack attempt in Washington DC, Shelagh Fogarty asks whether Trump is a cause of today’s toxic political climate or simply a symptom of deeper problems in society.
00:00 | Shelagh’s introduction
08:12 | Caller Matt wonders if media should stop amplifying Trump
15:26 | Caller Peter thinks Trump is symptom, not cause of today's violence
17:00 | Caller Joshua says MAGA damaged political discourse.