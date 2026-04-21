Hassan Alsarout, 22, raped his victim in a secluded area on Euston Road, Camden, London. Picture: MET POLICE

By Flaminia Luck

A rapist who planned to flee the country after attacking a 19-year-old woman in the street has been jailed.

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Hassan Alsarout, 22, a Brazilian national of no fixed abode, raped his teenage victim in a secluded area on Euston Road, Camden, London, in the early hours of 9 October 2025. The victim reported the rape - which happened near University College Hospital - and police launched a manhunt. Using CCTV and digital records, detectives established the suspect had fled the capital to the West Midlands. Alsarout was located at an address in Coventry where it was discovered he was planning to flee to Denmark the next day. Alsarout was arrested 10 October 2025 less than 24 hours after the offence. He was brought into custody, interviewed, and charged within hours.

Police were able to corroborate the victim’s account using CCTV and digital analysis which revealed a phone call that Alsarout had made shortly after the attack on Euston Road. Euston Road is a road in Central London that runs from Marylebone Road to King’s Cross. Officers also recovered evidence which proved Alsarout attempted to destroy forensic evidence by immediately washing his clothes providing further corroboration of his guilt. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 5 Years and 7 Months and placed on the sex offenders register for life. He will be deported from the UK following his sentence.

The rape happened near University College Hospital on Camden's Euston Road. Picture: Alamy