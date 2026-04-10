A university student could face criminal charges over comments he made about a Palestinian activist’s headscarf during an exchange at a Freshers’ Fair event.

Brodie Mitchell, 20, a second-year politics and international relations student at Royal Holloway, University of London, was temporarily suspended after referring to a fellow student’s keffiyeh as “a tea towel”.

Mitchell, who describes himself as a “non-Jewish Zionist”, says the remark came during an argument with Huda El-Jamal, president of the university’s Friends of Palestine Society.

He claims Ms El-Jamal, who is of Palestinian origin, allegedly called him a “wannabe Jew” and referred to the fact he was not wearing a kippah.

Mitchell says he responded by saying: “You’re wearing a tea towel over your head.”

He was suspended the following day while the university carried out a nine-week investigation into what it described as alleged conduct that could amount to hate speech. He has since returned to campus.

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