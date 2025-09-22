President Donald Trump, left, stands with Erika Kirk at the conclusion of a memorial for her husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Picture: AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

By Josef Al Shemary and Henry Moore

Donald Trump said he “hates” his opponents at a memorial service for murdered conservative activist Charlie Kirk - as his widow Erika Kirk said she "forgives” the killer.

Ms Kirk also highlighted the importance of dialogue, saying that "when we lose the ability to communicate you get violence." “The answer to hate is not hate,” the widow added. “The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love, love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us.” But Trump struck a strikingly less forgiving tone during his remarks, saying he “hates” his enemies in a politically charged speech. Donald Trump pinned Charlie’s death on the “lunatic radical left” and declared he “hates” his political opponents, speaking right after Erika Kirk. The President confirmed Kirk would be awarded the Civilian Medal of Honour, the highest reward a civilian can receive. America is a nation in "grief, shock and mourning," he said.

President Donald Trump gave his speech from behind bullet proof glass. Picture: Jon Putman/Anadolu via Getty Images

Charlie Kirk supporters are seen raised their hands while a Christian singer serenaded the crowd during the memorial service. Picture: Jon Putman/Anadolu

Charlie was a "giant of our nation" killed by a "radicalised cold-blooded murderer," he went on. "Less than two weeks ago, our country was robbed of one of the brightest lights of our time. "A giant of his generation, and above all, a devoted husband, father, son, Christian and patriot. Charles James Kirk was heinously murdered by a radicalised, cold-blooded monster for speaking the truth that was at his heart. “He was violently killed because he spoke for freedom and justice, for God and country, for reason and for common sense. "He was assassinated because he lived bravely, he led boldly, and he argued brilliantly without apology. He did what was right for our nation. And so, on that terrible day, September 10, 2025, our greatest evangelist for American liberty became immortal.

Tyler James Robinson attends a virtual court hearing from prison in Utah last week. Picture: Utah State Courts via AP

"He's a martyr now for American freedom. I know I speak for everyone here today when I say that none of us will ever forget Charlie Kirk. "And neither now will history. Because while Charlie has been reunited with his creator in heaven, his voice on earth will echo through the generations. "And his name will live forever. In the eternal chronicle of America's greatest patriots. He will live forever." He said that while Kirk never hated his opponents, he does, apologising to Charlie’s wife Erika. "He was a missionary with a noble spirit and a great, great purpose: He did not hate his opponents, he wanted the best for them,” he said. "That's where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent and I don't want the best for them. "I'm sorry. I am sorry, Erika. But now Erika can talk to me, and the whole group, and maybe they can convince me that that's not right. "But I can't stand my opponent. "Charlie's angry. Look at that, he's angry at me." Trump said Kirk's alleged killer didn't only target him, but the American people. "Charlie Kirk is bigger than ever before, he's eternal and we love him."

US President Donald Trump speaks during the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Picture: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP

Speakers at the service highlighted Kirk's profound faith and his strong belief that young conservatives need to get married, build families and pass on their values to keep building their movement. Father-of-two Kirk was shot in the neck 20 minutes into a student-sponsored event at Utah Valley University in front of an audience of 3,000. Kirk, who was known for holding outdoor debates on campuses across the US, was responding to a question from an audience member about mass shootings when a shot rang out. Graphic footage shared online shows Kirk sustained a serious injury to his neck. Spectators can be seen screaming and running away after the shot was fired. He was taken to hospital but just a few hours later President Trump announced Kirk's death on Truth Social. As many as 100,000 people attended the memorial, with both Donald Trump and JD Vance addressing the crowd.

