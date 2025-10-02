'I promise you that I will do everything in my power to guarantee you the security that you deserve, the Prime Minister pledged

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks at 10 Downing Street, London, following the terror attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Sir Keir Starmer has warned "hatred is rising once again" following the Manchester synagogue terror attack - as he pledged to keep Britain safe from the surging tide of antisemitic violence.

Two people were killed and three more left critically injured after an attacker drove into Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall and launched a knife attack shortly after 9.30am on Thursday. Sir Keir, who flew back from Denmark early to convene an emergency Cobra meeting, said the attack was carried out by “a vile individual [who] committed a terrorist attack that attacked Jews because they are Jews." It came on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar – Yom Kippur. Speaking following the Cobra meeting, the Prime Minister said: "We must be clear it is a hatred that is rising once again, and Britain must defeat it once again.” In a message to the Jewish community, he said: "I promise you that I will do everything in my power to guarantee you the security that you deserve, starting with a more visible police presence, protecting your community. Read more: LIVE: UK must ‘defeat’ rising antisemitism, says Starmer - after two killed in terrorist attack on Manchester synagogue Read more: 'He's got a bomb': Moment police order civilians to ‘get back’ before shooting Manchester synagogue attacker

Armed police officers talk with members of the Jewish community outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue. Picture: Getty

"I promise you that over the coming days, you will see the other Britain, the Britain of compassion, of decency, of love. "And I promise you that this Britain will come together to wrap our arms around your community and show you that Britain is a place where you and your family are safe, secure and belong." The alleged attacker was shot dead by Greater Manchester Police seven minutes after being alerted to the attack. Greater Manchester Police and counter-terror cops are confident of the attacker's identity but are not currently not disclosing it. "We believe that the identity of the offender has been established, but until we are certain of this fact, it is premature to set out this detail at this juncture," Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson told a news conference in Crumpsall.

Stabbing At Manchester Synagogue. Picture: Getty