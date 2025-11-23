"There isn't a single haulage firm I've spoken to who haven't been impacted by this crime" said Labour MP Rachel Taylor

By Poppy Jacobs

The authorities are considering measures to tackle haulage crime gangs in the UK, after £111million in freight crime was reported in 2024.

Rachel Taylor, Labour MP for North Warwickshire and Bedworth, said a new "flagging system" was being trialled to give a better picture on how widespread the problem across the UK. The trial follows reports that gangs have been purchasing haulage firms in order to pose as truckers and steal lorries transporting goods. "There isn't a single haulage firm I've spoken to who haven't been impacted by this crime," Ms Taylor said. Speaking about the "massive problem" in her constituency, Ms Taylor said "almost every single driver has had something happen to them".

Ms Taylor said that the new measures would flag the freight differently from other vehicle theft in order to develop measures to tackle the issue more effectively. Picture: Alamy