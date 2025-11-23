Haulage theft gangs to be targeted in new measures
"There isn't a single haulage firm I've spoken to who haven't been impacted by this crime" said Labour MP Rachel Taylor
The authorities are considering measures to tackle haulage crime gangs in the UK, after £111million in freight crime was reported in 2024.
Listen to this article
Rachel Taylor, Labour MP for North Warwickshire and Bedworth, said a new "flagging system" was being trialled to give a better picture on how widespread the problem across the UK.
The trial follows reports that gangs have been purchasing haulage firms in order to pose as truckers and steal lorries transporting goods.
"There isn't a single haulage firm I've spoken to who haven't been impacted by this crime," Ms Taylor said.
Speaking about the "massive problem" in her constituency, Ms Taylor said "almost every single driver has had something happen to them".
Read more: Teenage girl arrested on suspicion of murder following woman’s death
Read more: Trump insists Ukraine peace plan is 'not his final offer' as Starmer raises concerns
She stressed that the problem is not only costing companies "massive amounts", but is making drivers "fearful to go to work".
The discussion comes as cost of freight theft to companies in the UK rose to £111m in 2024, up from £68m in 2023.
Ms Taylor said that she was in meetings with minsters this week in an attempt to tackle this ongoing issue.
"We're now having a trial of a flagging system so that we can flag what is freight crime and what is other theft from vehicles," she added.
She said differentiating between the two would help authorities to assess how widespread the issue was in order to co-ordinate an appropriate response.
Abi Brown, a Conservative member of Stoke-on-Trent City Council, stressed the importance of the logistics sector in the region, but said that many lorries parked up at the side of the roads leaves them vulnerable to thieves.
Jack Rose, Green Party councillor on Staffordshire County Council, also stressed the need to highlight criminal hotspots, and called for improvements to facilities for lorry drivers.