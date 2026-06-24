England's 0-0 with Ghana was not a World Cup classic but has allowed Thomas Tuchel's side to take a step forward in their campaign.

Harry Kane missed a sitter in the second half against the Black Stars which meant that the Three Lions were unable to secure back-to-back wins after their 4-2 victory over Croatia.

They will now play Panama in the final Group L fixture while Croatia and Ghana will meet at the same time.

The stalemate was England’s fourth successive draw in second games at a major tournament going back to Euro 2020, with Jude Bellingham dubbing it “second game fever”.

The midfielder said: “But part of the beautiful thing of the World Cup is that you get to play against teams, players, styles of play that you don’t really get to play against, and all stands for good tests.”

Read more: No panic, says Jude: Bellingham says England can learn from Ghana draw