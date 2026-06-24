Have England qualified for the next round of the World Cup 2026?
Group L table and what 0-0 draw with Ghana means for England
England's 0-0 with Ghana was not a World Cup classic but has allowed Thomas Tuchel's side to take a step forward in their campaign.
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Harry Kane missed a sitter in the second half against the Black Stars which meant that the Three Lions were unable to secure back-to-back wins after their 4-2 victory over Croatia.
They will now play Panama in the final Group L fixture while Croatia and Ghana will meet at the same time.
The stalemate was England’s fourth successive draw in second games at a major tournament going back to Euro 2020, with Jude Bellingham dubbing it “second game fever”.
The midfielder said: “But part of the beautiful thing of the World Cup is that you get to play against teams, players, styles of play that you don’t really get to play against, and all stands for good tests.”
Read more: No panic, says Jude: Bellingham says England can learn from Ghana draw
Have England qualified for the next round of World Cup 2026?
A rule change to how Fifa World Cup groups are decided has meant England are set to advance as Croatia and Ghana cannot now both finish above them.
A determining factor for how groups are decided for teams level on points is now a head to head record, rather than goal difference.
This means that if England lose to Panama and Croatia draw with Ghana, then England and Croatia would both be on four points - but England would progress having previously beaten Croatia.
This would still be the case even if Croatia boasts a superior goal difference.
Therefore England cannot finish lower than second.
England's Group L table
Who could England play in the knock-out round?
It is not yet known who England will play but as things currently stand they will face DR Congo.
- The winner of Group L will advance to play the third-placed team of either; Group E, Group H, Group I, Group J, or Group K depending on a number of factors,
- The runner-up of Group L will play the runner-up of Group K.
- The third-placed team of Group L might advance to play the winner of Group K (if one of the eight best third-placed teams from the group stage).