Scotland manager Steve Clarke has admitted "I think we are going home," after a 0-3 defeat to Brazil left their World Cup qualification hopes out of their hands.

Vinicius Junior led the rout in Miami which put Brazil top of Group C, with Morocco finishing second - also on seven points - after both teams beat both Scotland and Haiti, and drew with each other.

Scotland finished on three points, which were collected in their 1-0 win over Haiti, and this still gives them a shot of advancing to the last 32, but Clarke is pessimistic about their chances.

“I think we’re going home,” the manager told the media afterwards.

“You see their quality in the final third of the pitch, we didn’t have that. We created chances but it wasn’t enough. Let’s be honest, the best team won."

Eight of the highest scoring third place teams across the 12 World Cup groups will advance to the last 32 and Scotland are one of these at present.

However, if results do not go their way, they will go out.

Clarke would not be drawn on whether he thought Scottish fans should stay in North America to find out.

He added: “The fans have been absolutely brilliant. But don’t forget this group of players brought them to America. The fans appreciate what this group has done for them.”

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