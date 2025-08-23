Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted on Friday, shooting an arc of lava 100ft into the air and across a section of its summit crater floor.

The event was Kilauea's 31st display of molten rock since December, an appropriately high frequency for one of the world's most active volcanoes.

The north vent at the summit crater began continuously spattering on Friday morning, before lava overflowed a few hours later.

The vent started shooting lava fountains in the afternoon.

The eruption was contained within the summit crater, and no homes were threatened.

