Hawaiian volcano erupts shooting arc of lava 100ft
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted on Friday, shooting an arc of lava 100ft into the air and across a section of its summit crater floor.
The event was Kilauea's 31st display of molten rock since December, an appropriately high frequency for one of the world's most active volcanoes.
The north vent at the summit crater began continuously spattering on Friday morning, before lava overflowed a few hours later.
The vent started shooting lava fountains in the afternoon.
The eruption was contained within the summit crater, and no homes were threatened.
Commercial airports in Hawaii County (KOA and ITO) were also unaffected by the volcanic activity.
Most episodes of lava fountaining since December 23, 2024, have continued for around a day or less and have been separated by pauses in eruptive activity lasting generally at least several days.
People are able to witness the eruption from around the world thanks to popular livestreams made possible by three camera angles set up by the U.S. Geological Survey.