Richard E. Grant (David Bliss) and Christine Baranski (Judith Bliss). Picture: Marc Brenner

By Johnny Jenkins

The cast couldn’t be any more star-studded if it tried.

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Christine Baranski has proven her superb abilities on screen, starring in Mamma Mia and Cybill, but she’s never appeared on a West End stage - until now. Baranski plays a popular actor, preparing for one last performance on the stage. Her husband in all but name is portrayed by Traitors star Richard E Grant, who is as energetic and flamboyant as you’d hope.

Richard E. Grant (David Bliss) and Christine Baranski (Judith Bliss). Picture: Marc Brenner

Richard E. Grant (David Bliss) and Will Close (Simon Bliss). Picture: Marc Brenner

These two really are a power couple on stage. But the shining cast doesn’t stop there: it includes Crown star Charles Edward, W1A actor Ophelia Lovibond and stage supremo Nancy Carroll. There’s a family of four on stage: mum, dad and their two eccentric children - they all live together in a glorious country house, except there’s only room for a couple of visitors. The chaos begins when each relative invites a love interest to stay for the weekend. Of course, there’s not enough room for everybody.

Picture: Marc Brenner

Richard E. Grant (David Bliss) and Will Close (Simon Bliss). Picture: Marc Brenner