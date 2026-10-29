The 36-year-old's death has been ruled an accident, and no signs of trauma were identified that would have contributed to her death.

The 36-year-old's death has been ruled an accident and no signs of trauma were identified. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Hayden Panettiere's death has been ruled accidental after the 36-year-old actress was found dead at a luxury Airbnb in August.

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A coroner ruled in September that the Heroes star had died from the toxic effects of fentanyl, Xanax, and other drugs in her system. The ruling of accidental death has ended the local probe into her death. "Based on the Medical Examiner's determination and the findings of the investigation, Hayden Panettiere's death has been ruled accidental," police said in a statement. In an official statement, the coroner said: “The cause of death has been ruled as toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, methocarbamol, and Quetiapine.” Methocarbamol is a prescription muscle relaxant, and quetiapine is an antipsychotic medication commonly used to treat particular mental health conditions. Read more: Actress Hayden Panettiere, star of TV shows Heroes and Nashville, dies aged 36 Read more: Who is Brian Hickerson? Hayden Panettiere's on-off boyfriend arrested

Hayden Panettiere died last month aged 36 after reportedly taking just one pill that was laced with deadly fentanyl. Picture: Alamy

Emergency responders "initiated advanced cardiac life support measures; however, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful", according to the coroner's office. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid which has been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans over just the past five years. The powerful opioid is 50 times stronger than heroin and just a few grains of the substance can be fatal. She is believed to have taken black market prescription drugs and one of the pills is believed to have been laced with the killer drug. Police are believed to be closing in on a "long-time drug dealer" who sold her prescription drugs, including oxycodone. The day before her death, she flew from LA to South Carolina with her on-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson.

The actress had previously opened up about her struggles with addiction. Picture: getty