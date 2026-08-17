American actress Hayden Panettiere, best known for her roles in the TV series Heroes and Nashville, has died aged 36.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden," her father Skip said in a statement.

"She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her - and to the millions who watched her onscreen."

Her father asked for privacy "as our family takes time to process this unimaginable loss".

Questions remain around the circumstances of her death.

Panettiere later found fame playing cheerleader Claire Bennet in the superhero drama Heroes before going on to star as up-and-coming country singer Juliette Barnes for six seasons on the hit TV series Nashville.

Panettiere had also starred in the Scream franchise of horror movies.

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