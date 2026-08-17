There were “no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances” relating to Heroes and Nashville actress Hayden Panettiere’s death, police said.

“Upon arrival, medical assistance was administered; however, the individual, later identified as Hayden Panettiere, was pronounced deceased at the scene."

A statement from Greenville police department said: “On August 16, 2026, at approximately 1.51pm, officers from the Greenville police department, accompanied by EMS personnel, responded to a report of an unresponsive female at Judson Mill Lofts, located at 701 Easley Bridge Road.

Officers responded to a call made by an acquaintance reporting that the actress was “unresponsive”.

Panettiere, who died on Sunday aged 36, was found in her home by police in Greenville, South Carolina.

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Read More: Actress Hayden Panettiere, star of TV shows Heroes and Nashville, dies aged 36

The statement added: “The case is under investigation by the Greenville police department in conjunction with the Greenville county coroner’s office.

“The preliminary investigation has not indicated any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances.

“An acquaintance of Ms Panettiere placed the 911 call.”

A representative for the actress confirmed the death, saying her family would remember her as an “incredible light” who brought “immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her”.

A statement from Panettiere’s father Skip said: “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden.

“She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her – and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

Her father also asked that her family be given privacy as they “take time to process this unimaginable loss”.

The 36-year-old began acting as a child, appearing in soap operas before gaining wider recognition for her role in the 2000 sports drama Remember The Titans alongside Denzel Washington, and as the voice of Dot in Pixar’s 1998 film A Bug’s Life.

Panettiere later found fame playing cheerleader Claire Bennet in the superhero drama Heroes before going on to star as up-and-coming country singer Juliette Barnes for six seasons on the hit TV series Nashville.

Her performances in Nashville earned her two Golden Globe nominations for best supporting actress while her singing on the show produced 11 entries on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.

Panettiere’s film credits include 2006’s Bring It On: All Or Nothing, comedy-drama film Raising Helen, and appearances in Scream 4 and Scream VI as Kirby Reed.

Following her rapid rise to fame, the pressure of the industry began to weigh on Panettiere – with the actress previously revealing that she had struggled with addiction throughout her 20s.

In a memoir published earlier this year, Panettiere opened up about her struggles with mental health, the loss of her younger brother, Jansen, and her decision to give full custody of her daughter Kaya to her former partner, Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko, in 2018.