Panettiere previously discussed the life-threatening birth of her daughter and the decision to give up custody to her ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko, 50.

Hayden Panettiere discussed giving up custody in one of her final interviews. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Hayden Panettiere spoke about giving up custody of her daughter while struggling with addiction in one of her final interviews before her death aged 36.

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A representative for the US actress, best known for her roles in Heroes and Nashville, confirmed her death on Monday, saying her family would remember her as an “incredible light” who brought “immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her”. In one of her final interviews before her death, Panettiere spoke to parenting outlet Mome for its July cover. In it, she discussed the life-threatening birth of her daughter Kaya, 11, and the eventual decision to give up custody to her ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko, 50. While battling substance addiction issues, in 2018 the actress decided to sign over custody of her daughter to her ex, the Ukrainian former boxer who was not living in the same country as Panettiere at the time. Read more: Actress Hayden Panettiere, star of TV shows Heroes and Nashville, dies aged 36 Read more: Ariana Grande thanks fans for 'overwhelming' support as she kicks off O2 residency

Hayden Panettiere discussed the life-threatening birth of her daughter Kaya. Picture: Getty

She said: “It wasn’t a decision I made lightly, nor was it a decision I even wanted to make. “I was going through a really challenging time in my life… I knew I needed to be able to put her first so that I could get the help I needed and be the mum she needed me to be.” After giving birth to her daughter in 2014, Panettiere recalled haemorrhaging before she underwent seven blood transfusions and surgery to repair vessels that had begun to fail. She said: “I closed my eyes and just prayed for my daughter to be OK. I truly was ready to go if it was my time. Kaya being safe and healthy was all that mattered.” However, days later she recalled feeling “nothing” when looking at her daughter and developed postnatal depression. The actress then turned to drinking. She said: “I turned to wine, which ultimately ended up leading to an alcohol dependency. It was how I would get through each day."