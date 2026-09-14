Actress Hayden Panettiere died aged just 36 after taking a pill that was allegedly laced with fentanyl.

The actress was found dead at a luxury Airbnb in South Carolina last month.

She is believed to have taken black market prescription drugs and one of the pills is believed to have been laced with the killer drug.

The powerful opioid is 50 times stronger than heroin and just a few grains of the substance can be fatal.

Police are believed to be closing in on a 'long time drug dealer' who sold her prescription drugs including oxycodone.

The day before her death, she flew from LA to South Carolina with her on-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson.