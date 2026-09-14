Hayden Panettiere died ‘after taking pill laced with fentanyl’
Actress Hayden Panettiere died aged just 36 after taking a pill that was allegedly laced with fentanyl.
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The actress was found dead at a luxury Airbnb in South Carolina last month.
She is believed to have taken black market prescription drugs and one of the pills is believed to have been laced with the killer drug.
The powerful opioid is 50 times stronger than heroin and just a few grains of the substance can be fatal.
Police are believed to be closing in on a 'long time drug dealer' who sold her prescription drugs including oxycodone.
The day before her death, she flew from LA to South Carolina with her on-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson.
Police are trying to trace the fatal pill back to the person who allegedly sold it to her.
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Hickerson reportedly met with investigators from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) last week.
During her life the actress had been open about her struggles with substance abuse.
She revealed she had a secret opioid addiction and she said she turned to alcohol to cope with post-natal depression in 2014.
A year after giving birth, she went into rehab and returned for further treatment in 2021.