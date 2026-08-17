Hayden Panettiere films and TV shows as actress dies aged 36
Tributes being paid to actress after her death reported at weekend
Hayden Panettiere has died aged 36, her family has confirmed, after a film and TV career that spanned more than 20 years.
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Her father, Skip, confirmed the news on Sunday and asked for privacy, but it is not known how she died.
Former child and teen star Panettiere is best known for her roles in Heroes, Scream, and I Love You, Beth Cooper, but she appeared in more than 70 productions.
"She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her - and to the millions who watched her onscreen," her father said in a statement.
Here is a list of all of the productions she was in.
Read also: Hayden Panettiere discussed giving up custody in one of her final interviews
Hayden Panettiere's filmography
- Mermaid - The Object of My Affection (1998)
- Dot (Voice) - A Bug's Life (1998)
- Girl on Sinking Boat - Message in a Bottle (1999)
- Suri (Voice) - Dinosaur (2000)
- Sheryl Yoast - Remember the Titans (2000)
- Young Jeanne - The Affair of the Necklace (2001)
- Natalie Scheffer - Joe Somebody (2001)
- Audrey Davis - Raising Helen (2004)
- Melanie Lewis - The Dust Factory (2004)
- Channing Walsh - Racing Stripes (2005)
- Gen Harwood - Ice Princess (2005)
- Allyson "Ally" Palmer - The Good Student (2006)
- Christina Waters - The Architect (2006)
- Britney Allen - Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006)
- Adelaide Bourbon - Shanghai Kiss (2007)
- Young Jane Lawrence - Fireflies in the Garden (2008)
- Fairy Princess Willow (Voice) - Scooby-Doo! and the Goblin King (2008)
- Beth Cooper - I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)
- Kate (Voice) - Alpha and Omega (2010)
- Amber Felter - The Forger (2011)
- Kirby Reed - Scream 4 (2011)
- Red Puckett (Voice) - Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil (2011)
- Ally Fisher - Custody (2016)
- Kirby Reed - Scream VI (2023)
- Jacqueline "Jaq" Dana - Amber Alert (2024)
Hayden Panettiere's TV shows
- Sarah Roberts - One Life to Live (1994–1997)
- Audrey Freely - Aliens in the Family (1996)
- Megan Blackwood - How Do You Spell God? (1996)
- Lizzie Spaulding - Guiding Light (1996–2000)
- Little Girl - Unhappily Ever After (1997)
- Young Doris Duke - Too Rich: The Secret Life of Doris Duke (1999)
- Diana - Touched by an Angel (1999)
- Young Susan Stone - If You Believe (1999)
- Ashley Austin Black / Angela Agnelli - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2001, 2005)
- Maddie Harrington - Ally McBeal (2002)
- Patty Ann Applewood - Normal (2003)
- Jessica - Malcolm in the Middle (2003–2005)
- Yumi (Voice) - Fillmore! (2004)
- Maddie Dolan - Tiger Cruise (2004)
- Haylei Sims - Lies My Mother Told Me (2005)
- Stacy - Commander in Chief (2006)
- Kassidy Parker - Skater Boys (2006)
- Claire Bennet - Heroes (2006–2010)
- Various Voices - Robot Chicken (2007)
- Ashley (Voice) - American Dad! (2010)
- Amanda Knox - Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy (2011)
- Juliette Barnes - Nashville (2012–2018)