Hayden Panettiere has died aged 36, her family has confirmed, after a film and TV career that spanned more than 20 years.

Her father, Skip, confirmed the news on Sunday and asked for privacy, but it is not known how she died.

Former child and teen star Panettiere is best known for her roles in Heroes, Scream, and I Love You, Beth Cooper, but she appeared in more than 70 productions.

"She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her - and to the millions who watched her onscreen," her father said in a statement.

Here is a list of all of the productions she was in.

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