Hayden Panettiere left $6.2m estate without a will, court documents reveal
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Hayden Panettiere left an estate worth more than $6.2 million (£4.7 million) after dying without a will, according to court documents obtained by US media.
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The actress's former fiancé, boxer Wladimir Klitschko, has asked for a financial adviser to be appointed to administer the estate, TMZ reported.
The documents put the value of Panettiere's estate at $6,232,119, including around $5.2 million in personal property and just over $1 million in real estate.
Panettiere, best known for her roles in Heroes and Nashville, died in South Carolina on August 16, aged 36.
A coroner ruled last month that her death was accidental and caused by the toxic effects of a combination of drugs. Greenville Police said it had concluded its investigation.
Klitschko, who shares a daughter with the actress, has asked the court to appoint tax and financial adviser Melissa Moskal Bencivenga as administrator, according to TMZ.
A judge granted Klitschko temporary guardianship of their daughter's inherited estate in October.
Panettiere had spoken publicly about her struggles with addiction and mental health.
She previously told People magazine that, aged 15, she was offered what she described as "happy pills" by a member of her team before a red-carpet appearance.
"I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing, or what door that would open for me when it came to my addiction," she said.