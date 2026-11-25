Hayden Panettiere left an estate worth more than $6.2 million (£4.7 million) after dying without a will, according to court documents obtained by US media.

The actress's former fiancé, boxer Wladimir Klitschko, has asked for a financial adviser to be appointed to administer the estate, TMZ reported.

The documents put the value of Panettiere's estate at $6,232,119, including around $5.2 million in personal property and just over $1 million in real estate.

Panettiere, best known for her roles in Heroes and Nashville, died in South Carolina on August 16, aged 36.

A coroner ruled last month that her death was accidental and caused by the toxic effects of a combination of drugs. Greenville Police said it had concluded its investigation.