Police in Greenville, South Carolina, found the actress in cardiac arrest and said there were "no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances"

Hayden Panettiere in 2019. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Former boxer Wladimir Klitschko said his family is “going through a time of profound shock and grief”, following the death of his former partner Hayden Panettiere.

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The Heroes and Nashville actress, who died on Sunday at the age of 36, was the mother of their daughter Kaya. Police in Greenville, South Carolina, found the actress in cardiac arrest and said there were “no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances”. Klitschko wrote on Instagram: "Our family is going through a time of profound shock and grief. "The announcement of Hayden’s tragic death saddens me deeply. She left this world far too soon. Hayden was, although no longer my partner, an important part of my life and the mother of our daughter, Kaya. “She built an incredible career through immense talent, while also facing the darker sides of a very demanding industry. Nothing will erase the times we shared or the place she had in our lives. “To our daughter Kaya, I will always speak of her mother with respect and make sure she remembers the person she was. Read More: Hayden Panettiere discussed giving up custody of daughter in one of her final interviews Read More: Thousands of emotional fans line the streets as family and friends say farewell to Bonnie Tyler

Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko together in 2013. Picture: Alamy

“I extend my deepest condolences to Hayden’s parents, her friends, and her fans, who are also grieving today. Young and talented people like Hayden should not leave this world so soon. “I ask everyone to please respect our family’s feelings and privacy during this incredibly difficult time. For now, this is all I wish to say. “Thank you to everyone who is supporting my family and expressing their sincere condolences. “Rest easy, Hayden. May you find eternal peace. #WeLoveYouHayden.” The couple dated from 2009 to 2018. Their daughter was born in 2014. In 2018 Panettiere gave Klitschko full custody as she struggled with addiction and mental health. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy on Panettiere has been completed and “no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death.” A statement added: “The cause and manner of death remain pending further investigation and the completion of additional studies.”

Hayden Panettiere was found in cardiac arrest prior to her death. Picture: Alamy