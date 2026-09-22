The 36-year-old's death has been ruled an accident, and no signs of trauma were identified that would have contributed to her death.

The 36-year-old's death has been ruled an accident and no signs of trauma were identified. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Hayden Panettiere died from the toxic effects of fentanyl, Xanax and other drugs in her system, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed on Tuesday.

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Hayden Panettiere died last month aged 36 after reportedly taking just one pill that was laced with deadly fentanyl. Picture: Alamy

Emergency responders "initiated advanced cardiac life support measures; however, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful", according to the coroner's office. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid which has been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans over just the past five years. The powerful opioid is 50 times stronger than heroin and just a few grains of the substance can be fatal. She is believed to have taken black market prescription drugs and one of the pills is believed to have been laced with the killer drug. Police are believed to be closing in on a 'long time drug dealer' who sold her prescription drugs including oxycodone. The day before her death, she flew from LA to South Carolina with her on-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson.

The actress had previously opened up about her struggles with addiction. Picture: getty