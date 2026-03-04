Hayfever affects end-of-school results, new study claims
Suffering from hay fever can affect exam results at the end of secondary school, research suggests.
Exposure to pollen can lead to poorer exam results, with the biggest impact on subjects involving maths, including physics and chemistry, a study found.
Experts writing in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health said the effect of pollen needs to be taken into account.
They said: "From the point of view of further education studies and employment, it is important to be aware that exposure to pollen can impair success in test situations.
"To create more equal performance conditions, we should find solutions to reduce exposure to pollen and its harmful effects (eg scheduling exams outside the pollen season), to improve preparedness (eg more accurate and accessible pollen information) and/or to start medication in a timely way (eg increasing the awareness of healthcare professionals and people who are allergic to pollen)."
Allergic rhinitis is inflammation of the inside of the nose.
It is caused by an allergen, such as pollen, dust, mould or animal shedding, and is a very common condition.
It is already known to undermine wellbeing and has an effect on health, such as sleep quality, concentration and low mood.
For the new study, researchers in Finland studied 92,280 students with an average age of 19 who took the national high school matriculation exam in Helsinki and Turku between 2006 and 2020.
They looked at their exam results to see if they changed in relation to pollen exposure during this period, and carried out a detailed examination of pollen.
Some 156,059 exam scores were also included in the analysis.
The researchers concluded: "The study provides robust evidence of the relationship between short-term fluctuations in pollen levels and students' academic performance.
"We find that increases in pollen concentrations lead to a statistically significant decline in standardised test scores in these high-stakes matriculation exams.
"The drop in scores is especially related to mathematical subjects."
Amena Warner, head of clinical services at Allergy UK, said: "Hay fever can have a huge impact on someone's wellbeing and quality of life especially in the pollen season.
"Of particular importance is the correct management and treatment starting at the correct time, so it can be effective in symptom control during the difficult summer months particularly when grass pollen is at its highest and sleep may be disrupted.
"Students sitting crucial exams during the peak grass pollen season may be disadvantaged by uncontrolled allergic rhinitis, conjunctivitis or hay fever (or by taking sedating antihistamines) and research evidence shows that pupils can drop a grade between having taken mock exams in the depths of winter before the hay fever season starts and the exam taken in the peak pollen season if symptoms are not well managed and controlled.
"Of particular concern is when hay fever causes asthma symptoms and this needs medical guidance to prevent exacerbation and can benefit from specialist advice and treatment."
Allergy UK suggests a range of options, such as wearing wraparound sunglasses and a hat to keep out pollen, showering and washing hair before bed to prevent pollen being wiped on a pillow, keeping windows closed and using a long-acting, non-sedating antihistamine.
Dr Samantha Walker, director of research and innovation at Asthma and Lung UK, said: "Students with hay fever are at a huge disadvantage when it comes to summer exams.
"I led a research paper several years ago looking at the relationship between hay fever and exam performance, and the results were shocking.
"Of the 2,000 students I surveyed, those affected by hay fever were 40 per cent more likely to drop a grade between their mocks and summer exams, and this rose to 70 per cent if they were taking a sedating antihistamine.
"To give themselves the best chance of success, students with hay fever or asthma should start taking a steroid nasal spray, their preventer inhaler, and non-drowsy antihistamines at least two weeks before their exams begin so there is time for the medication to build up in their system."