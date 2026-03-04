Suffering from hay fever can affect exam results at the end of secondary school, research suggests. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Suffering from hay fever can affect exam results at the end of secondary school, research suggests.

Exposure to pollen can lead to poorer exam results, with the biggest impact on subjects involving maths, including physics and chemistry, a study found. Experts writing in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health said the effect of pollen needs to be taken into account. They said: "From the point of view of further education studies and employment, it is important to be aware that exposure to pollen can impair success in test situations. Read More: Hayfever season begins early for Brits after sudden warm spell brought wet weather to an end Read More: Universal vaccine for cold, flu, Covid and allergies moves a step closer

"To create more equal performance conditions, we should find solutions to reduce exposure to pollen and its harmful effects (eg scheduling exams outside the pollen season), to improve preparedness (eg more accurate and accessible pollen information) and/or to start medication in a timely way (eg increasing the awareness of healthcare professionals and people who are allergic to pollen)." Allergic rhinitis is inflammation of the inside of the nose. It is caused by an allergen, such as pollen, dust, mould or animal shedding, and is a very common condition. It is already known to undermine wellbeing and has an effect on health, such as sleep quality, concentration and low mood. For the new study, researchers in Finland studied 92,280 students with an average age of 19 who took the national high school matriculation exam in Helsinki and Turku between 2006 and 2020. They looked at their exam results to see if they changed in relation to pollen exposure during this period, and carried out a detailed examination of pollen. Some 156,059 exam scores were also included in the analysis.