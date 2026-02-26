Hayfever season begins early for Brits after sudden warm spell brought wet weather to an end
Sufferers will notice the familiar itchy eyes and sniffling returning earlier than expected
Hayfever season is set to begin early for Brits as a wet start to 2026 finally subsides.
Sufferers of the pollen allergy may have already noticed the familiar onset of itchy eyes and sneezing amid a sudden shift to warmer weather.
Tree pollen levels have spiked amid the warm snap, bringing the onset of the hated ailment before the beginning of March.
The Met Office does not begin its official pollen count until mid-March, but researchers speaking to The Times have recorded alder pollen levels reaching very high levels this week.
“It’s most likely because we’ve had a long, cool, damp spell and the temperature has suddenly risen, and it’s stayed dry so the alder catkins have released their pollen in a surge,” Dr Fiona Symon told The Times.
Brits basked in 18C temperatures on Wednesday as Spring sunshine arrived in the UK after weeks of rain.
Uncharacteristically warm weather hit much of England and Wales, marking a distinct change from weeks of wet and windy weather.
These temperatures meant parts of southeastern and central England are set to be hotter than Greek capital, Athens.
While south and central England basks in spring-like temperatures, the north was closer to average, experiencing rain and 13C weather.
Dan Harris, chief forecaster at the Met Office, told The Times the warm spell was likely to end today as “cooler” westerly winds sweep across the country.