Hayfever season is set to begin early for Brits as a wet start to 2026 finally subsides.

Sufferers of the pollen allergy may have already noticed the familiar onset of itchy eyes and sneezing amid a sudden shift to warmer weather.

Tree pollen levels have spiked amid the warm snap, bringing the onset of the hated ailment before the beginning of March.

The Met Office does not begin its official pollen count until mid-March, but researchers speaking to The Times have recorded alder pollen levels reaching very high levels this week.

