Hazard alerts from Scotland to Wales as snow forecast over frosty weekend
Several mountain regions can expect dangerous weather over the weekend
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The Met Office has forecast snow for the weekend as temperatures plummet across the UK, and issued ten hazard alerts stretching from the Northwest Highlands to Snowdonia.
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People living in northern Scotland have been warned to expect an increasing chance of snow on the weekend of November 14 and 15.
Other parts of the country can anticipate cold temperatures with potential showers, and people living in 10 mountain regions have been warned that a “severe and debilitating wind chill” may be felt over the weekend.
Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Steven Keates said: “The outlook is changeable with spells of rain, sleet and some hill snow.
"On Sunday, low pressure will bring rain or showers to many areas. Precipitation will be most persistent across northern Scotland, where there is an increasing chance of snow developing later in the day."
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“This will mainly fall over high ground, where accumulations are likely, but some snow could fall to lower levels too. Ice may also become a hazard," said Keates.
The Met Office has announced 10 mountain regions face a likelihood of a “severe chill effect” meaning high winds will make the weather seem colder than the recorded temperature outside.
“Without protection, prolonged exposure could result in frost nip or frostbite on exposed parts of the body and/or hypothermia,” the Met Office said.
There is a medium likelihood of low visibility in several mountain regions, and a low likelihood of blizzards in the Northern Highlands.