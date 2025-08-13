'He categorically wasn't, that's grossly unfair' - James O'Brien argues with caller Scott
'He was more bothered about people protesting in the streets than the murdered children.' - Caller Scott 'He categorically wasn't, that's grossly unfair.' - James O'Brien
SJames O'Brien shuts down caller cott over his suggestion that Keir Starmer was more concerned by the protesters than the murders of the children during the Southport riots. However, James reiterates that it was Starmer's job to 'calm people down'.