The head of Iran’s Basij militia oversaw mass arrests across Iran, with Iran's security chief Ali Larijani also reportedly killed in the strikes

Iranian security chief who taunted Trump and head of brutal Basij militia killed in airstrike, Israel says. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A top militia commander who oversaw mass arrests and a brutal crackdown on mass protests across Iran has been killed in an airstrike alongside Iran's top security chief, Israel has claimed.

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The IDF said its air force had killed Gholamreza Soleimani, a top militia commander, on Monday. It comes as Israeli forces also confirmed that they had targeted and killed the secretary of Iran's National Security Council, Ali Larijani, in the strike. Ali Larijani, the influential secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), was one of several Iranian chiefs to publicly taunt President Trump and Israel during an annual anti-Israeli Quds Day rally last week. Attending the rally alongside Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Larijani had previously dismissed Israeli-US attacks on Tehran as being an act "of desperation". "These attacks are out of fear, out of desperation. One who is strong wouldn't bomb demonstrations at all. It's clear that it has failed," Ali Larijani told state TV last week. Read more: Mojtaba Khamenei escaped death by seconds after he 'stepped outside' for a garden walk Read more: Iran 'negotiating' with FIFA in bid to move all World Cup games to Mexico

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, participates in the Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day rally, the most high-profile appearance by an Iranian chief since the aerial bombardent began on February 28. Picture: Alamy

Soleimani, head of Iran's Basij unit - a paramilitary group involved in the deadly crackdown on anti-government protests, lead the Revolutionary Guard-linked militia for six years. His death was confirmed by the IDF in a Telegram post, with Iranian media yet to confirm the death. It comes as new details emerged of an airstrike which targeted Iran’s new supreme leader - an attack that killed both his father and wife. Audio recordings reveal Mojtaba Khamenei stepped outside for a walk in his garden when the airstrike took place.

Brigadier General GHOLAMREZA SOLEIMANI, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps' Basij Volunteer Forces, attends during the gathering of Basij forces in Tehran, Iran. Picture: Alamy

It is understood he was badly wounded in the strike, having not been seen since the attack despite a statement, reportedly written by the new leader, being read out on state television. In an update on Tuesday, Israel's Minister of Defence Israel Katz said the strike had taken place overnight. Larijani was appointed in August 2025 by President Masoud Pezeshkian as secretary of the SNSC and as the representative of Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to the council.

🎥 WATCH: ~50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets dismantled Ali Khamenei’s underground military bunker beneath the Iranian regime’s leadership compound in Tehran. pic.twitter.com/Nw0tvvQMRX — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 6, 2026