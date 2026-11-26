Head of PM's influencer team quits - as Government's social media bill set to soar to £25m
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The senior civil servant behind Andy Burnham's influencer videos has stepped back from his role after it emerged he was investigated over a relationship with a colleague.
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Ed Bearryman had a brief relationship with a fellow civil servant who was 15 years younger than him, the Times reports.
Mr Bearryman, then 40, was placed under investigation by the Cabinet Office after the 25-year-old raised concerns about his conduct.
An allegation that he made unwanted contact with her in summer 2024 following a relationship that lasted a few months was upheld and was categorised as serious misconduct. It also found he did not intentionally harass Ellie and that she had also contacted him.
The Cabinet Office has said it will be looking again at its handling of the case.
A spokesman said: "Cabinet Office takes allegations of sexual harassment very seriously and took action at the time, including conducting an independent HR investigation.
"Cabinet Office is committed to preventing sexual harassment in the workplace and supporting staff in reporting any concerns. We will be conducting a review of our processes and decisions.
"The individual involved has stepped back from their duties while we consider further information that has come to light."
In a separate development, it emerged that the government's New Media Unit behind the social media videos and influencer tie-ins, has had its budget almost doubled since Labour came to power.
The unit is set to spend £25m this year on promoting government policies on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram according to an FOI.
The influencer who filmed a TikTok video featuring the words “bomboclaat pussywagon” outside No 10 Downing Street has attacked Kemi Badenoch over her criticism of him.
In a video posted on Instagram from Australia, Max Balegde said it was “shocking” to see Mrs Badenoch “get so irate about this issue”.
He said: “Every time she’s asked about the horrific economic state that the Tories left the country in, she seems to really not care or just pivot the conversation.
“People can’t pay their bills but I’m so glad that we know where she stands on pussywagons.”
Mr Balegde went on to criticise Mrs Badenoch’s stance on a range of social issues and the Partygate scandal, which she has previously described as “overblown”.
He said: “Remember that Christmas where you couldn’t be with your family and were all terrified of this deadly virus?
“In No 10 they were having a piss-up, they were having a party, they were having a laugh.
“Well, that was all absolutely fine by Kemi’s standards and morals, but the word bomboclaat is completely disgusting and offensive.”
Mr Balegde’s response continues the row over his now-deleted post, in which he lip-synced to a song with the lyrics “bomboclaat pusswagon chicken nuggets” outside the door of No 10 following a reception for online celebrities earlier this month.
Bomboclaat is a Jamaican profanity referring to a menstrual cloth while pussy is a slang term for female genitals.
In the Commons on Wednesday, Mrs Badenoch called on Andy Burnham to apologise for “debasing his office” and “allowing that vile video to be recorded on the steps of No 10”.
Mr Burnham said the video had been taken down and Mr Balegde had “rightly apologised” for it.
But he added he would not “apologise for engaging… with people that young people themselves are looking to for their information”.
Previously, Mr Balegde had blamed right-wing commentators for the controversy around the post and insisted it was not intended to be offensive.
He said on Tuesday: “My content is always meant to be silly, fun, and light-hearted.
“If anybody was offended by that video, I sincerely apologise.”
In his video on Wednesday, he added that the row had “proven once again that the older politicians who so badly want young people to vote for them will just always continue to push them further and further away because they don’t have their finger on the pulse of what they actually enjoy.”