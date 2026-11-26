The senior civil servant behind Andy Burnham's influencer videos has stepped back from his role. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

The senior civil servant behind Andy Burnham's influencer videos has stepped back from his role after it emerged he was investigated over a relationship with a colleague.

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Ed Bearryman had a brief relationship with a fellow civil servant who was 15 years younger than him, the Times reports. Mr Bearryman, then 40, was placed under investigation by the Cabinet Office after the 25-year-old raised concerns about his conduct. An allegation that he made unwanted contact with her in summer 2024 following a relationship that lasted a few months was upheld and was categorised as serious misconduct. It also found he did not intentionally harass Ellie and that she had also contacted him. The Cabinet Office has said it will be looking again at its handling of the case. A spokesman said: "Cabinet Office takes allegations of sexual harassment very seriously and took action at the time, including conducting an independent HR investigation. "Cabinet Office is committed to preventing sexual harassment in the workplace and supporting staff in reporting any concerns. We will be conducting a review of our processes and decisions. "The individual involved has stepped back from their duties while we consider further information that has come to light."

No10 has been criticised for allowing influencers to perform inside. Picture: Social Media

In a separate development, it emerged that the government's New Media Unit behind the social media videos and influencer tie-ins, has had its budget almost doubled since Labour came to power. The unit is set to spend £25m this year on promoting government policies on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram according to an FOI. The influencer who filmed a TikTok video featuring the words “bomboclaat pussywagon” outside No 10 Downing Street has attacked Kemi Badenoch over her criticism of him. In a video posted on Instagram from Australia, Max Balegde said it was “shocking” to see Mrs Badenoch “get so irate about this issue”. He said: “Every time she’s asked about the horrific economic state that the Tories left the country in, she seems to really not care or just pivot the conversation.