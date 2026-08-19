Head of Police Federation among four people 'arrested on suspicion of fraud'
The head of the Police Federation of England and Wales has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of bribery and fraud alongside four other senior officials.
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Chairwoman Tiff Lynch, a serving officer with Leicestershire Police, was detained at the organisation's offices in Surrey on Tuesday following allegations of corruption.
It is understood John Partington, the federation’s general secretary, was also arrested.
The City of London Police declined to name the individuals but confirmed a woman in her 50s had been arrested on suspicion of bribery, fraud by abuse of position of trust, and fraud by failing to disclose information.
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Another woman, also in her 50s, was also detained following allegations of fraud, The Telegraph reports.
A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of bribery, fraud by abuse of position of trust and fraud by failing to disclose information.
Then another man, in his 40s, was also arrested on suspicion of fraud by abuse of position of trust.
The four suspects were taken in for questioning.
The federation is the staff association for rank-and-file police officers and represents members up to the rank of chief inspector in matters affecting their welfare and in "issues which affect the efficiency of the police service".
It comes after Mukund Krishna, the former chief executive of the federation, and two other men, a 51-year-old from Wales and a 55-year-old from Bristol, were arrested in March.
Detective Superintendent Jim Halkett, of the City of London Police Domestic Corruption Unit, said: "Our investigation continues to make significant progress, with officers working through a number of lines of enquiry to establish the full facts and circumstances surrounding this case.
"We would like to thank everyone who has already come forward with information.
"This has been valuable and continues to play an important role in helping us move our enquiries forward. This remains a complex and high-profile investigation, and we recognise the public and media interest in it."
The federation declined to comment.
Ms Lynch was elected as the second female Chair in the PFEW’s 106 year history, in June 2025.