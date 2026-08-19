Tiff Lynch was among the arrested according to reports. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The head of the Police Federation of England and Wales has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of bribery and fraud alongside four other senior officials.

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Chairwoman Tiff Lynch, a serving officer with Leicestershire Police, was detained at the organisation's offices in Surrey on Tuesday following allegations of corruption. It is understood John Partington, the federation’s general secretary, was also arrested. The City of London Police declined to name the individuals but confirmed a woman in her 50s had been arrested on suspicion of bribery, fraud by abuse of position of trust, and fraud by failing to disclose information. Read more: Three people from same family drown in tragedy off Sussex coast - as younger daughter fights for life in hospital Read more: Ukraine's ousted defence minister calls for wartime elections in bombshell speech

Another woman, also in her 50s, was also detained following allegations of fraud, The Telegraph reports. A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of bribery, fraud by abuse of position of trust and fraud by failing to disclose information. Then another man, in his 40s, was also arrested on suspicion of fraud by abuse of position of trust. The four suspects were taken in for questioning. The federation is the staff association for rank-and-file police officers and represents members up to the rank of chief inspector in matters affecting their welfare and in "issues which affect the efficiency of the police service". It comes after Mukund Krishna, the former chief executive of the federation, and two other men, a 51-year-old from Wales and a 55-year-old from Bristol, were arrested in March.