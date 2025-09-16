As the Summer washes away, the headaches continue for the government and the Bank of England.

Today’s latest labour market statistics show the jobs market lost further momentum in August as policies enacted by the Labour government over the past year bite at the same time as global economic conditions become murky.

While the UK enjoyed a strong start to the year from an economic perspective, this has quickly petered out, with today’s employment numbers coming swiftly off the back of last week’s GDP data which indicated the gears in the UK economy were grinding to a halt once more.

The number of payrolled employees fell by 142,000 between July 2024 and July 2025, and by 6,000 between June and July 2025. While the unemployment figure held steady at 4.7%, early estimates for August reveal the number of payrolled employees was 30.3 million, a fall of 0.4% compared to August 2024 and equivalent to 127,000 fewer employees.

On a monthly basis, the number of payrolled employees decreased by 8,000 in August compared to July. The largest increase came from the health and social work sector, which added 80,000 employees. In comparison, the accommodation and food service activities sector experienced the largest decrease with a fall of 90,000 employees.

These figures follow a revision to July’s early estimate as a result of additional real time data inputs, which took it from a decrease of 8,000 to 6,000. The Office for National Statistics has also warned that August’s figure may also be revised, so today’s numbers will need to be taken with a pinch of salt.

That said, for a government that appears to be teetering following a number of headlines, today’s figures will not lift the mood music one bit. And there is likely further pain to come.

Rising wage growth and the upward pressure that it puts on inflation have been a source of friction for the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee of late. This month, annual growth in regular earnings excluding bonuses has seen a slight decline to 4.8% compared to 5.0% last month, but total earnings, including bonuses, rose by 4.7% compared to 4.6%. This means that the stat. However, inflation will rise by 4.7% next year and add to the precarious state of the public finances.

The government is desperately searching for economic growth and needs all the help it can get to produce it once again. Increases to the minimum wage, national insurance contributions and employment laws have all weighed on businesses of late, and as such confidence is not high.

With the UK suffering from higher inflation than most peers, today’s data puts the Bank of England in somewhat of a bind when it meets later this week to confirm its next interest rate decision. Chancellor Rachel Reeves will be itching for rates to be cut and more forecast by the central bank, but still high wage growth, albeit slightly lower than last month’s, will no doubt fuel the increasing concerns over inflation. Tomorrow’s release of that data has taken on a new level of importance.

The MPC is expected to hold rates for now, but if job losses continue at the same time as inflation remains persistently high, the prospect of further interest rate cuts going forward looks uncertain. It may just be a case of seeing how far the labour market can bend before it breaks, and before a sustained number of rate cuts can be delivered.

____________________

Richard Carter is head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot.

