The married father-of-four said the extraordinary outburst has left his life in tatters

Dr Anthony John Felton, 54, was jailed for clobbering his colleague with a spanner. Picture: South Wales Police

By Jacob Paul

A headmaster who attacked his deputy head with a spanner after learning he had been sleeping with his secret mistress has spoken for the first time.

Dr Anthony John Felton, 54, was jailed for two years and four months after clobbering his colleague Richard Pyke with a spanner. The married father-of-four admitted attempted grievous bodily harm and was convicted of a Section 18 assault of a male colleague at work. Speaking for the first time since being released from HMP Swansea, the disgraced headteacher said he is ashamed by his actions, with the extraordinary outburst leaving his life in tatters. He said it has been an "emotional exit" from prison and said he is determined to rebuild relationships after his life fell apart. Last March, it emerged that "jealous" Felton had recently fathered a child with his mistress.

The moment the teacher was attacked was caught on CCTV. Picture: South Wales Police

The headteacher at the 900-pupil Catholic high school in Wales erupted in fury when he discovered his deputy was having an affair with the same teacher. Chilling CCTV shows the moment the teacher hit Mr Pyke with a spanner from behind. Shortly before the attack, Felton sent round an email to staff apologising for what he was about to do in advance. He said he immediately regretted his actions and to this day often dreams about apologising to the victim. Breaking his silence on the attack, Felton said: “At 54 years old, I suddenly found myself facing time inside.” 'It was right that I received a custodial sentence, but that didn't diminish the sheer terror and anxiety I felt,” he said. He added that while on the inside he worried about getting beaten up or raped and spent the first nine days in jail on suicide watch. He has since been released early under the Home Office Detention Curfew Scheme but must wear an electronic tag.

The spanner used in the attack. Picture: CPS/PA Wire