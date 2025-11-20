Leanne Grove admitted to drinking before a governors meeting while bosses found unopened alcohol in her office

Hazeldene School in Bedford, where headteacher Leanne Grove workerd before she was suspended for keeping alcohol in her office. Picture: Google Maps

By Alex Storey

A primary school headteacher has been banned after she admitted to keeping a large stash of booze in her office, which she drank from before parents' evenings.

Leanne Grove was suspended from Hazeldene School in Bedford in March 2023 after an empty gin and tonic can was spotted in her handbag by a teaching assistant. An investigation was launched which found the 44-year-old kept a "large" amount of alcohol in her office - a room which was accessed by SEND pupils (special educational needs and disabilities.) Bosses also found hauls of the opened and unopened alcohol in cupboards and containers in her office. Read more: Christian RE teaching in Northern Ireland schools 'unlawful' by UK Supreme Court Read more: 500 more school breakfast clubs could save families up to £450, Government claims

As well as parents' evening, Ms Grove also admitted to drinking on the premises before governors' meetings. A misconduct panel on behalf of the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) ruled that the drinks could have been "accessed and consumed" by anyone entering the room, which Ms Grove admitted. She was also found to have "stored alcohol in her office, when this was not permitted and she knew that to be the case." In a written submission to the panel, Ms Grove said: "In the weeks proceeding my suspension I admit that I did consume alcohol on the premises – prior to a governors meeting and after a parents’ evening. "I did this in my office when there were not pupils in school."

A misconduct panel ruled the drinks could have been "accessed and consumed" by anyone entering the room. Picture: Alamy

She didn't reveal how much she consumed but admitted she had "let down the whole school community." She told the panel she had "moved on in terms of her career and had no desire to return to teaching." The TRA concluded that Ms Grove's behaviour "amounted to misconduct of a serious nature which fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession." The panel said: "Ms Grove held a position of trust and responsibility as a headteacher and was required to be a role model to other staff and pupils. "It is inappropriate to bring onto, and consume, alcohol within a school environment other than for specific, controlled and appropriate reasons: a large number of alcoholic drinks were located in Ms Grove’s office, some opened and some not. "This amounted to a breach of her professional obligations, regardless of how much alcohol Ms Grove had consumed. "There were also safeguarding and health and safety concerns given that, on the basis of the evidence available, the panel considered that the possibility of a pupil accessing alcohol was not remote. "There was reference to the office occasionally being left unlocked and pupils, particularly when they were distressed, regularly using it.