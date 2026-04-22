Greater Manchester Police are appealing to anyone who may have any information or footage of the incident to come forward

Michael Mullins worked at Stretford Grammar School where he had been headteacher for 17 years. Picture: GMP

By Alex Storey

Tributes have been paid to the long-serving headteacher of a grammar school who died after his bike was struck by a car.

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Four people were arrested after Michael Mullins was involved in the collision at around 6pm on Paddock Lane in Partington, Greater Manchester, on Sunday evening. Emergency services rushed to the scene and the road was shut off, but despite the best efforts of medics, Mr Mullins died from his injuries. The 56-year-old, who has been described as a "loving" and "devoted family man," had served as headteacher of Stretford Grammar School in Trafford for 17 years. Read more: Pictured: Security guard who suffered 'life-changing injuries' in influencer nightclub crash horror Read more: Four arrested after demonstrators hurl eggs and beer cans at police in latest Epsom protest

Stretford Grammar School. Picture: Google Maps

Three men and one woman have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and all remain in custody for questioning. The school closed its doors to pupils on Tuesday, with deputy headteacher Liz Baxter writing to parents to inform them of the news. Mr Mullins, from Northwich, Cheshire, was believed to be making his way home at the time of the collision. A joint statement issued on behalf of Mr Mullins' family read: "Our loving Dad, husband, Brother-in-law, 'Diddy', Uncle, Son in law, passed away after being knocked off his bike. "He was devoted to his family, and our lives will never be the same. A gap has been left in our hearts and within his role as a headteacher of Stretford Grammar school. "Our Dad gave us fantastic memories growing up including a trip getting lost at night around Washington D.C but it was in his role as a Grandad where he truly excelled.

A message posted on the school's website. Picture: Stretford Grammar School

"Our love and memories of Michael will know no limits. “We will love him forever, to Saturn and beyond." Greater Manchester Police are appealing to anyone who may have any information or footage of the incident to come forward. They said: "Our Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is appealing for information after a cyclist has died in Trafford. "Officers were called to Paddock Lane, at the junction with Warburton Lane and Dunham Road, Altrincham at around 6.10pm yesterday (20.04.26) following reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a car. "The car failed to stop however over the course of yesterday and today, officers have made four arrests in relation to this incident. "Three men and one woman have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. All remain in custody for questioning.