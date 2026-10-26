The Chancellor is believed to back the extraction of 500 million barrels of oil at the Scottish site, which is located 80 miles west of the Shetland Islands.

Chancellor John Healey reportedly supports drilling at the Rosebank oil field. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty

By Georgia Bell

John Healey supports drilling at the Rosebank oil field as the government faces yet more scrutiny over the project.

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The Chancellor is believed to back the extraction of 500 million barrels of oil at the Scottish site, which is located 80 miles west of the Shetland Islands. This indicates a possible rift at the top of Cabinet between Mr Healey and Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, who is against the plans. He previously accused the proposals of “climate vandalism”, which would directly contradict the Government’s plans to reach net zero. But the final decision will be made by the Energy Secretary, Miatta Fahnbulleh, who will make the final decision in the weeks ahead. Read more: Government urged to approve Rosebank oil and gas field after Jackdaw go-ahead Read more: After Jackdaw, Andy Burnham will struggle to say no to Rosebank, writes Gina Davidson

Labour is set to reject plans for the sprawling Rosebank oil field in the North Sea over fears it would see Britain breach climate targets, despite approving the Jackdaw gas drilling on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Ms Fahnbulleh has suggested she may turn down the application on the basis of environmental concerns. The Energy Secretary previously granted permission for gas extraction at Jackdaw for domestic use, but is understood to be opposed to the larger Rosebank oil project. But Ms Fahnbulleh is set to reject the permission for Rosebank, after she was advised that carbon emissions from the oil produced would be about seven times greater than those from Jackdaw. She drew a distinction between the projects earlier this week, telling The Guardian: "One is a gasfield that caters for the domestic market, while the other is an oilfield that is mainly for export.

Ms Fahnbulleh is set to reject the permission for Rosebank, after she was advised that carbon emissions from the oil produced would be about seven times greater than those from Jackdaw. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty

"It is right that we judge each application in its own right, and it is absolutely critical that the decision is consistent with our climate obligations, our carbon budgets and the end destination we need to get to with the energy transition." In response to Jackdaw's approval, US president Donald Trump lauded the decision. Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "Great news for the wealth and prosperity of the United Kingdom, and the wonderful region of Aberdeen. "The U.K. has started drilling in the North Sea, one of the greatest and most prosperous areas of OIL in the World. They should go FULL BLAST!!! This will make the U.K. very wealthy again."

The government said Jackdaw will support the UK’s gas supply over its lifespan of up to 11 years, boost energy security, protect hundreds of jobs and add an estimated £2.9 billion to the UK economy. However, the minister admitted to LBC that the move alone will not bring down energy bills. She said: "It's really that important we're honest about this. That was not a consideration in the decision because it won't mean cheaper bills. "This was about energy security and having homegrown energy. And it was also because we thought it was compatible with our climate commitments."

In response to Jackdaw's approval, US president Donald Trump lauded the decision. Picture: KENT NISHIMURA/Getty