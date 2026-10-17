Healey says third Heathrow runway could drive growth as he splits from Burnham
The Chancellor said a third runway could boost economic growth
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The Chancellor has said a a third runway at Heathrow could drive economic growth after Andy Burnham avoided baking the plan.
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John Healey said that the expansion of the UK's airports had been "a big part of jobs and growth" in recent decades during a speech at an International Monetary Fund (IMF) event in Bangkok.
His predecessor, Rachel Reeves, put approval of the long-planned runway at the heart of her “growth speech” last year.
The Chancellor's intervention marks a split from the Prime Minister , who has been more sceptical about the case.
Burnham equivocated when pressed by LBC last month on whether he would support proposals to expand the UK's busiest airport.
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"It is a big decision," he told LBC. "The reason why sometimes politicians do have to do this 'oh, I can't give you a straight answer' is because it's a live consultation and potentially planning application.
"Which takes it into a different space because those issues will have to be looked at carefully.
"And the reason why I am a little reticent is because there are quite strong views on either side."
Earlier this week, Heathrow's chief executive issued a warning that not building a third runway at the UK's busiest airport would be a "huge missed opportunity".
When asked for his views in Bangkok, the Chancellor said the government would study responses to a public consultation, which recently closed.
Healey has shown support for continuing with the project, insisting that economic growth is his and Burnham’s “number one mission” in government.
Official figures on Thursday showed the UK economy unexpectedly continued to grow in August.