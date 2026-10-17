The Chancellor has said a a third runway at Heathrow could drive economic growth after Andy Burnham avoided baking the plan.

John Healey said that the expansion of the UK's airports had been "a big part of jobs and growth" in recent decades during a speech at an International Monetary Fund (IMF) event in Bangkok.

His predecessor, Rachel Reeves, put approval of the long-planned runway at the heart of her “growth speech” last year.

The Chancellor's intervention marks a split from the Prime Minister , who has been more sceptical about the case.

Burnham equivocated when pressed by LBC last month on whether he would support proposals to expand the UK's busiest airport.

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