It was the ‘Let me get back to you Budget.’

On defence, an issue over which new Chancellor John Healey had resigned as defence secretary as recently as June, it was "we must wait until the spending review."

On what our relationship should be with Europe in an attempt to kick start sluggish growth, it was “we must not get ahead of next month’s summit”

And with regard to the biggest of elephants in the room, necessary cuts to the obscenely bloated welfare budget, it was “to be done in a Labour way”, but we cannot tell you when.

The truth is not only can they not say ‘when,’ equally they have no idea of HOW!

In this year alone, the welfare bill will rocket by £19 BILLION to £353 billion, which, in terms you can get your head around, is 11% of what the entire nation actually produces. And by 2031 that is set to reach a breathtaking total of £431 billion!

People are signing on for benefits of some sort at the rate of 1,000 a day and the number of young people not in work or education swells each week.

None of this was addressed in the budget because the chancellor knows, as does his boss Prime Minister Andy Burnham, turkeys don’t vote for Christmas and Labour MPs will never support any measure that would financially disadvantage their voting base – those on benefits.

The odd bits of cash Healey hurled out were, of course, welcome. But this pre-Halloween budget was far more trick than treat.

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