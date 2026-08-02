The chancellor said stop public being ‘taken for a ride’ on food and petrol prices

New Chancellor John Healey said the government will be “watching closely for any suggestions that customers are being taken for a ride at the pump or the till.". Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Chancellor John Healey has said he will be “watching closely” to protect the public from price gouging at the petrol pump and in supermarkets as the war in Iran continues to hit prices.

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Mr Healey conceded that “we can’t completely stop the squeeze” on families and businesses, but said he would be ready to intervene to protect consumers from unfair price rises at home. The plans come as new Prime Minister Andy Burnham pledges efforts to focus on tackling the cost of living as a major priority for his government. “We’ll be watching closely for any suggestions that customers are being taken for a ride at the pump or the till," he said. "Companies’ willingness to work with the Government throughout this crisis has been positive, and there has been no significant evidence of so-called price gouging, but I want to be blunt in reassuring the public that our regulators have the powers to clamp down on it if it happens,” he added. Read more: Farage struck secret Reform comeback deal months before election Read more: Beach closed after large shark spotted in Channel

New Prime Minister Andy Burnham with Chancellor John Healey greeting staff at No 10 North. The pair have pledged to focus efforts on tackling the cost of living as part of the efforts of the new administration. Picture: Alamy

The former defence secretary said he had spoken to international counterparts in his first days as chancellor about their joint economic response to the ongoing war in Iran. Mr Healey said: “Being frank, we can’t completely stop the squeeze that families and businesses will feel with a global shock of this scale. “What we can do is be an active, hands-on Government that puts British interests first – giving breathing space to those feeling financial strain and making our country more resilient so we can better weather these shocks in the future.” The start of Mr Burnham’s premiership has seen him announce a succession of measures aimed at alleviating cost-of-living pressures, such as a cut in VAT on energy bills and capping bus fares at £2 throughout 2027.

The raft of measures Mr Burnham has unveiled, including cutting business rates for pubs and an expansion of technical training in schools, are likely to require additional spending. Picture: Alamy