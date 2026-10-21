Chancellor pledges Budget for 'bloody-minded' businesses as he admits firms are under pressure
The Chancellor said he wants businesses to keep fighting through economic pressures through "sheer bloody-mindedness".
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Chancellor John Healey has said his Budget will look at cutting “the cost of business" in Britain, as he admitted firms had been under “a lot of pressure” in recent years.
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In an interview on Wednesday, the Chancellor said he was “conscious” that businesses were also suffering under the cost-of-living crisis.
“I want to be a chancellor who backs business in Britain making a profit, and those entrepreneurs who, in the end, are the ones who challenge the status quo, come up with innovative ideas and are trying, some of them through sheer bloody-mindedness, to keep going through these sorts of pressures,” he told The Times.
Mr Healey also said firms had been under “a lot of pressure” in recent years.
He continued: “And so when I talk about the cost of business, and recognising that in the same way as we’re recognising the cost of living pressures, I’m conscious of that as I go into the budget for both businesses and households.”
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UK government borrowing rose by more than expected to £24.5 billion for last month, underscoring the constraints in the public finances ahead of the Chancellor’s Budget.
Meanwhile, total Government spending rose by 5.6% to £111.3 billion in September, compared with a year earlier.
Separate data from the ONS showed that UK inflation lifted to an 11-month-high of 3.5% last month, partly driven by rising fuel costs linked to the Iran war.
Mr Healey is expected to increase bank taxes as higher borrowing costs weigh down on fiscal headroom amid the economic pressures.
It comes after the Prime Minister this summer pledged to provide "breathing room” to pubs and small businesses.
As part of cost-cutting measures for small businesses, pubs, cafes and hairdressers are set to no longer be required to pay business rates under a tax overhaul set to be unveiled in the Budget.
The policy, which will be rolled out first across England, is expected to spare 75,000 properties from paying business rates.
Some 40,000 shops, over 2,500 pubs, 2,000 salons, and 1,600 cafes, as well as 1,600 village halls are set to benefit from the tax changes.
The money going into the Treasury which is expected to be lost from removing these rates will be raised by increased tax on online retail companies.
Mr Burnham has floated the idea of eventually raising the threshold for business rates to £21,000 over time.
However, the Government has previously warned of "tough decisions" to come in the Budget, stressing the need to help households and raise funds amid inflation stresses from the war in Iran.
The IMF this week praised the UK for its steps to manage its budget deficit over the long-term, and said Britain was doing a good job at reducing this compared with other countries.
According to IMF projections, the UK can anticipate 0.1% higher growth for next year than France, Germany, and Italy.
The global economics body said the UK is currently weathering the impacts of the Iran war better than anticipated.