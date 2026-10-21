The Chancellor said he wants businesses to keep fighting through economic pressures through "sheer bloody-mindedness".

Chancellor of the Exchequer, John Healey. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Chancellor John Healey has said his Budget will look at cutting “the cost of business" in Britain, as he admitted firms had been under “a lot of pressure” in recent years.

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In an interview on Wednesday, the Chancellor said he was “conscious” that businesses were also suffering under the cost-of-living crisis. “I want to be a chancellor who backs business in Britain making a profit, and those entrepreneurs who, in the end, are the ones who challenge the status quo, come up with innovative ideas and are trying, some of them through sheer bloody-mindedness, to keep going through these sorts of pressures,” he told The Times. Mr Healey also said firms had been under “a lot of pressure” in recent years. He continued: “And so when I talk about the cost of business, and recognising that in the same way as we’re recognising the cost of living pressures, I’m conscious of that as I go into the budget for both businesses and households.” Read more: Badenoch takes aim at Healey over public finances ahead of Budget Read more: Healey dismisses calls to hike capital gains tax at Budget over worries of hit to growth

Andy Burnham has promised to provide "breathing room” to small businesses. Picture: ZUMA Press Inc/Alamy