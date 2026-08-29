The Chancellor resigned as Defence Secretary in Sir Keir Starmer’s government over 'inadequate' ambition for military spending

By Katy Dartford

The Chancellor John Healey will not commit to his own target of spending 3% of GDP on defence by 2030 when he presents his first Budget in October, the Treasury has confirmed.

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A decision on the timetable will instead be pushed back to next year's spending review. Mr Healey resigned as defence secretary in June, accusing Sir Keir Starmer’s government of inadequate ambition for military spending. At the time, he said the Treasury was “unwilling” to provide the resources needed to protect Britain. Read More: Flooding death toll tops 600 as UK rapid response team heads to Nepal Read More: Man dead and at least six injured by 'falling sign' at UK festival as organisers declare serious incident

The Chancellor's first budget on 28 October will instead focus on fully funding the defence investment plan, Treasury sources confirmed. This includes filling a nearly £5 billion defence equipment funding gap left over by former prime minister Keir Starmer, government insiders told the Financial Times. “The immediate priority is to fund the defence investment plan that was published by Keir Starmer, and the chancellor will set out more details on that at the Budget," a government figure said. “Beyond that, at the spending review we’ll set out a clear path to meet our 3.5 per cent Nato target in 2035 and set a target date for us to hit 3 per cent on that path. The spending review is the right place to set a target date,” they added. It comes amid renewed threats from Russia to strike British military targets inside and outside Ukraine after British missiles were used to hit Russian territory. So far, Prime Minister Andy Burnham has refused to commit to the 3 % target by 2030. A government spokesman said: “The first duty of government is to keep its citizens safe. The Prime Minister and Chancellor are committed to fully funding the defence investment plan. "At the spending review, we will set out a pathway to meet our Nato commitment of 3.5 % of GDP on defence by 2035, and will set a target date to hit 3 per cent on that path."

Mr Healey will use his first Budget to prioritise funding the Government's existing defence investment plan. Picture: Getty