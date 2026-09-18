Chancellor John Healey will press EU finance ministers not to shut the UK out of a plan to protect the bloc’s industries from unfair competition as he meets counterparts in Dublin on Friday.

He will push for closer partnerships on tech, defence and manufacturing at the Ecofin meeting.

And he is set to appeal to the EU to design its made in Europe procurement agenda in a way that “lands a good deal for all” instead of “erecting new barriers”, according to Treasury sources.

He will also tell his counterparts it is important to “learn lessons” after the collapse of talks on the prospect of the UK joining the EU defence loans scheme, security action for Europe (Safe).

The made in Europe scheme, which is progressing through the European Parliament as part of its industrial accelerator act, is designed to protect the continent’s manufacturing from global competition, especially from China.

It would give EU firms priority for public contracts and subsidies.

Mr Healey said: “The next chapter of Britain’s growth story will be written in more places.

Read more: We are becoming dangerously comfortable with an unstable Europe

Read more: Burnham vows UK’s ‘unwavering’ commitment to Nato in first talks with alliance chief