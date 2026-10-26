The Chancellor is expected to unveil the measure at the Budget next Wednesday.

By Jacob Paul

Chancellor John Healey is expected to announce an increase to the minimum wage next week amid a backdrop of ongoing cost of living pressures.

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The ‘National Living Wage’, which applies to people aged 21 and over, is set to rise by 3.9 percent from £12.71 to around £13.20. Mr Healey is expected to unveil the measure at the Budget next Wednesday. However, he will also reportedly refrain from announcing another large rise in the national minimum wage applying to 18 to 21 year olds. Instead, this is expected to rise roughly in line with the 3.9 percent rate for older workers, going from £10.85 to around £11.27. Labour’s previous two Budgets saw large hikes to the national minimum wage, with the party vowing to scrap “discriminatory” youth rates in its manifesto by increasing them faster than the adult rate. Mr Healey is expected to announce at Wednesday’s Budget that he has accepted recommendations from the Low Pay Commission, which advises the government on the minimum wage and the living wage. Read more: The minimum wage is still not enough to live on even with the recent increase Read more: More than a third of Neets living in nine largest cities, research finds