Healey to announce minimum wage rise and slowdown in rates for young people
The Chancellor is expected to unveil the measure at the Budget next Wednesday.
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Chancellor John Healey is expected to announce an increase to the minimum wage next week amid a backdrop of ongoing cost of living pressures.
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The ‘National Living Wage’, which applies to people aged 21 and over, is set to rise by 3.9 percent from £12.71 to around £13.20.
Mr Healey is expected to unveil the measure at the Budget next Wednesday.
However, he will also reportedly refrain from announcing another large rise in the national minimum wage applying to 18 to 21 year olds.
Instead, this is expected to rise roughly in line with the 3.9 percent rate for older workers, going from £10.85 to around £11.27.
Labour’s previous two Budgets saw large hikes to the national minimum wage, with the party vowing to scrap “discriminatory” youth rates in its manifesto by increasing them faster than the adult rate.
Mr Healey is expected to announce at Wednesday’s Budget that he has accepted recommendations from the Low Pay Commission, which advises the government on the minimum wage and the living wage.
Read more: The minimum wage is still not enough to live on even with the recent increase
Read more: More than a third of Neets living in nine largest cities, research finds
The independent body said in March it was likely to recommend an increase in the minimum wage for those aged 21 and over of up to five percent in 2027.
The minimum wage rose by 26 percent between 2025 and 2026.
Eonomists, employers and think tanks have warned further increases to minimum wage rates could price young people out of entry into the labour market.
Critics also say that wage increases could lead to a surge in unemployment, as recruiters would decide to hire older, more experienced candidates.
Some 940,000 young people are now classed as Neets - young people not in education, employment or training in the UK - with the figure having risen by 195,000 in the past two years.
Figures released earlier this month revealed that youth unemployment is at 15.6 percent, with 54,000 more young people out of work than a year ago.
In a report on Tuesday, the Resolution Foundation think tank urged the Government to change course to stop young people being "priced out of entry into the labour market".
Nye Cominetti, principal economist at the think tank, said: “The UK now has one of the highest minimum wages of any advanced economy. While there may be scope to go further, the current weaknesses in the labour market and record number of Neets mean that now is not the right time for pushing rates up faster than typical earnings.”
In a bid to tackle youth unemployment, the government this month unveiled plans to create 100,000 additional jobs in the retail sector by the end of the parliament.
As part of this, the Department for Work and Pensions announced a new work experience programme, Opening Shift, which will offer 11,000 18-24 year-olds two-to-four-week placements at retailers including John Lewis, Tesco and Costa Coffee.
Pat McFadden, the work and pensions secretary, told LBC’s Nick Ferrari that the placements will help “give [a] chance to thousands of young people” while also “getting people off benefit and into work”.