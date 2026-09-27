The former defence secretary is expected to set out a positive economic vision centred on modern industry when he addresses the Labour Party conference on Monday

Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey at Labour Conference. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

John Healey will pledge to take Britain forward into a “new age of industrialisation” when he addresses the Labour Party conference for the first time as Chancellor on Monday.

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The former defence secretary is expected to argue that the UK cannot return to the coal mines of its past, while setting out a positive economic vision based on modern industry. Describing his politics as “shaped by the industrial heartlands of South Yorkshire”, he is expected to point to the example of the former Orgreave mine, now the site of Rotherham’s Advanced Manufacturing Park. He will say: “Our coal mines are not coming back. “But this is how Britain’s industrial past is being remade now for the modern world.“This is the new age of industrialisation. A new confidence in Britain.” Mr Healey, who quit as Sir Keir Starmer’s defence secretary in a row over funding for the military, is also expected to confirm more support for Britain’s shipbuilding industry, with investment in the Royal Navy’s Scottish submarine base at its heart. Read more: Burnham vows to fix social care crisis even if it requires unpopular tax hikes Read more: Burnham and Healey hint at 'challenging' choices ahead, as Labour conference begins

Mr Healey quit as Sir Keir Starmer’s defence secretary in a row over funding for the military. Picture: Getty

He will confirm that three new floating docks at HM Naval Base Clyde, Faslane, will be procured through a UK-only competition. Known as Programme Euston, plans for the new docks were first set out in 2023 and are expected to upgrade Faslane’s facilities for the next generation of British submarines. The Ministry of Defence has previously said they are expected to come into service in the early 2030s, and the docks form part of a wider £15 billion upgrade programme for the Royal Navy’s shipyards. The announcement follows a commitment by Louise Haigh, the First Secretary of State, who said on Sunday the Government would commission a new marine research vessel as part of plans for a “new era of reindustrialisation”. Mr Healey is expected to announce £115 million in funding for the ship, which is also set to come into service in the early 2030s. Ahead of his speech, he said: “By backing British shipyards, we are not only boosting national security but also securing resilience in the industries that will drive growth today while building the capabilities the country needs for the future. ”Plans for a new age of industrialisation echo Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s pledge to prioritise “reindustrialisation” as a way of boosting Britain’s sluggish growth.

Healy will confirm that three new floating docks at HM Naval Base Clyde, Faslane, will be procured through a UK-only competition. Picture: Getty